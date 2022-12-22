Louis Vuitton And Yayoi Kusama Tease First Of Two Psychedelic Fragrance Drops

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Immersive art installations have become the main theme on the modern scene, but no one constructs psychedelic landscapes quite like Japanese visual legend Yayoi Kusama.

The 93-year-old master is globally recognized for her vibrant and bubbly sculptures and installations that transport the viewer into the center of a bright and psychedelic universe of childlike wonder.

Kusama lives and breathes her perspective, covering herself in the bold primary colors that are her signature. Now, she’s giving Louis Vuitton the full Kusama experience, partnering with the French luxury fashion house on a new series of fragrances dubbed “Creating Infinity.”

Three of the brand’s most beloved scents are to be wrapped in playful Kusama bottles, which are themselves then housed in beautiful, visually explosive cases modeled after LV’s iconic trunks.

Two drops are planned, the first of which sees the release of special-edition Attrape-Rêves, Spell On You and L’Immensité fragrances covered in Kusama’s instantly-recognizable “Painted Dots, Infinite Dots” motif. The formulas are the very same developed by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, just brought to life in a new dimension of fun.

Attrape-Rêves is decked out in colorful dots, as is the brown trunk case, with a clear bottle that shows off its rose-pink liquid. It brings a floral mix of peonies with raw cocoa powder, hints of patchouli and notes of lychee.

Spell On You, meanwhile, bursts with red dots across its rose-pink insides. This bottle bears sensual scents of iris pallida and rose. Consider this Louis Vuitton's very romantic "love potion."

L’Immensité brings a subtle shift with dots in black, silver and white, while the olive-toned liquid inside creates a demure backdrop. That scent comes to life with spicy, citrus notes of ginger and grapefruit.

For the second drop, each of the three bottles will be painted in Kusama's “Flowers, Faces, Pumpkins” motif. Her dotted pumpkins and floral patterns are some of her best-known works, and she brings a special interpretation to each bottle, inspired by the scents within.

This is far from the first time Kusama and Louis Vuitton have partnered on magic. The two first collaborated in 2012 on a series of pieces that ranged from purses to champagne bottles, bags and fashionable looks.

It’s set to be another year of fun for the duo, as Kusama has already launched her second take on classic Louis Vuitton silhouettes and accessories, and there is much yet to come from the “Creating Infinity” collaboration in 2023.

Learn more about the existing Kusama and Louis Vuitton collaborations, and learn how you can get your hands on the both sets of the upcoming fragrance collections, at louisvuitton.com.