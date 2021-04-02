Luc Longmire Shares His Insights On Learning From Your Failures To Succeed

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 2, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Entrepreneur Luc Longmire is a success because of his failures. Or rather, his understanding of them and how one’s biggest failures can also be one’s biggest lessons.

What is a failure but success delayed? It’s the thing that stands between your effort and goal. For Luc, “Failures can help you learn more about who you are. Does it drag you down into the abyss and keep you from restarting and trying again? Or does it propel you further to try something new and push yourself more honestly and even harder than before? The choice, as always, is yours. And it’s important to remember that the choice you make will either take you closer or further from your goal.”

“Failure can teach us about what not to do or, at the very least, how not to do it. Failure is not where you start, it is what you encounter on the way to a goal. It’s not just something that keeps you from going forward but an indicator of why you are unable to. It can teach you that to progress beyond the point of failure you may need to reconcile other things first. It could be your state of mind or your relationships, it could be the thing you chose to bypass to get to your goal quickly. For me, that’s what makes entrepreneurship so valuable. It is life on a treadmill, both in terms of triumphs and setbacks. And once you’ve tested your strength in the wholesome gym of entrepreneurship, you can walk around more peacefully in life.”

Failures are a part of life, and as much a reminder of success as darkness is a reminder of light. To use failure as a stepping stone can help one build the ladder to success.