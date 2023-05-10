Lucali Celebrates 10 Years In Miami Beach

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Local food

CULINARY HOT SPOT LUCALI CELEBRATES ITS SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN THE MAGIC CITY.



Standout dishes from Lucali PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCALI MIAMI

Since opening its doors, Lucali has been a sensation in Sunset Harbour, attracting daily masses. The simple yet delicious pizza pies and welcoming atmosphere make the business one of the most sought-after pizzerias in the city. For the past ten years, this culinary hotspot has dedicated its time to incorporating each recipe’s storied past marked by generations of tradition while bringing the best elements together—authenticity, flavor and the freshest locally sourced ingredients.

Created by Mark Iacono, Lucali is one of Miami’s original New York transplants, bringing the flavors of Brooklyn to Miami Beach. Birthed as a labor of love to save a local candy store in Iacono’s beloved Carroll Gardens, the name Lucali honors Kalista, his daughter, and Louie, the candy store owner.



Decadent homemade pizza pies from Lucali Miami Beach PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCALI MIAMI

Upon entering Lucali, guests are immediately immersed in the inviting rustic-style building with an inescapable aroma of freshly-baked pizza dough from the wood-burning oven. Pizza makers pay close attention to detail using traditional preparation methods. Ensuring each pie has a crunchy crust, delicious melted mozzarella and an assortment of toppings, each pizza will surely be a delightful, mouthwatering experience. From the exposed brick walls to the wooden tables, the restaurant operates on a first-come, first-served basis, similar to its parent location.

While the pizza joint is known for its thin slices of crispy perfection pies, other stand-out menu items include tasty calzones and classic dishes like the eggplant parm and housemade meatballs. With plans to expand into more Miami neighborhoods, Lucali is a fan-favorite among the Magic City’s residents that has proven its place time and time again. 1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach,