Why Miami is Special to Buccellati Might Surprise You

Phebe Wahl | February 18, 2021 | People Homepage Latest People Feature

As co-creative director of the Buccellati brand, jewelry designer Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein is the fourth generation to join the family’s legacy. The Miami-born, Italian-bred beauty is also an accomplished equestrian who spends much of her time in Florida in pursuit of the sport.





Marchesa tulle gown, marchesa. com; boots, Wildenstein’s own. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RICHARD PHIBBS

“Palm Beach was one of the first locations where my great-grandfather Mario opened a Buccellati boutique in the U.S.,” she says. “I was born in Miami and most of my family and friends still live there. I first learned about Wellington about five years ago when I began riding in the U.S. The first time I rode there was a very special experience for me. I couldn’t believe a place like this could exist. It’s truly a rider’s paradise.”

The area is paradise indeed as a hub for Wildenstein’s lifelong equestrian passion. “I remember first asking my father to take me riding when I was about 8 years old,” Wildenstein shares. “One day we drove out to a horse stable that was outside of Milan, and I distinctly remember the feeling when I rode my first pony—I knew I had found my passion.” Wildenstein applies the same dedication to her equestrian pursuits as she does to her professional career. “Riding is my meditation and a moment for me to reconnect with nature,” she says. “It has helped me not only in my career but also in my personal life. It continually teaches me to never give up and always fight for what you want to achieve.”





Lock & Co. felt riding hat, lockhatters.com; Dolce & Gabbana embellished Cady dress, dolcegabbana.com; Hermès lambskin gloves, hermes.com; Buccellati white gold and diamond earrings and yellow and white gold diamond and pearl butterfly brooch, us.buccellati.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RICHARD PHIBBS

Wildenstein hopes to pass this passion on to her children that she shares with art world scion David Wildenstein as it has been a source of serenity more than ever during this unusual time. “I ride often and it’s been a blessing to have those moments, particularly during this challenging time. It has also been a blessing for my children over the past several months,” she explains. “My oldest child started riding in his first competitions this summer. It makes me so happy to be able to share this amazing sport together.”

Amid her hectic professional and family life, Wildenstein cherishes the connection to nature and animals the most. “I love that it’s a sport based on the relationship between you and your horse,” she says. “It doesn’t happen overnight—it can take years to build a good relationship. When it comes to show jumping, it requires a tremendous amount of practice and working very closely with the horse to be successful. Every moment I spend around my horses is a gift to me, but I truly enjoy training the most. I feel connected, and that is when I learn the most about the horse in those moments.”





PHOTOGRAPHED BY RICHARD PHIBBS

The Florida-born equestrian plans to spend much more time in the state in the future and is looking forward to rediscovering the area. “Palm Beach is really a place that I’ve rediscovered over the last several years,” she says. “It offers so many different activities and wonderful restaurants for families. I love the ocean, so we often spend a day at the beach or go out on a boat when I’m in town,” Wildenstein shares. “One of my favorite spots is The Royal Poinciana Plaza because I love going to Sant Ambroeus. Of course, Worth Avenue is always a treat with so many great stores, including Betteridge Jewelers, where Buccellati is sold.”

“I love that it’s a sport based on the relationship between you and your horse.”

No doubt, Wildenstein and her beautiful brood have a dazzling future ahead. “At Buccellati we are working on a spectacular new jewelry collection that we will present in Paris during couture in June,” she reveals. “And I’m excited to share that my family and I will be moving to Palm Beach for the winter season, and I’ll be competing in Wellington. Who knows, perhaps we won’t want to ever leave!”



Lock & Co. felt riding hat, lockhatters.com; Giambattista Valli wool and silk dress, giambattistavalli.com; Buccellati yellow and white gold and diamond bracelets, us.buccellati.com; net and tie, stylist’s own. Hair: Yoichi Tomizawa Makeup: Chichi Saito All art department and production by Melody Brynner and Danielle Barkoski. With thanks to British Airways PHOTOGRAPHED BY RICHARD PHIBBS