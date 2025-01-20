Luli Fama Releases Its New Love Letters From Miami Collection

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature,

Miami-raised Luli Rings, the namesake behind the luxury swimwear line Luli Fama (@lulifamaswimwear), is showcasing her love for the city with the highly anticipated Love Letters from Miami capsule collection.

Serving as a tribute to the Magic City, the luxury swim and resort wear brand—known for its eclectic mix of bold colors and stunning designs—uses Miami’s tropical paradise as the ultimate inspiration. Complete with bold colors, luxe metallics and daring cutout designs; the collection features luxury bikinis and one-pieces fitting for the city, offering stunning sunsets and everblooming romance.

Blending sophistication with intricate detailing, every collection piece exudes comfort and glamour, empowering women to feel and look confident, beautiful and strong in the designs. Taking pride in the artistry, Luli Fama continues its motto, celebrating a passionate lifestyle one bikini at a time.

The new collection features an array of different tops, bottoms, and one-piece designs, some with bold patterns and others with solid colors, and various coverup options serving as the ultimate Miami outfit.