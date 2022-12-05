Explore This Luxe Camping Experience In South Florida

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Travel

LULU GLAMPING DEBUTS IN SOUTH FLORIDA, OFFERING THE SUNSHINE STATE ITS OWN VERSION OF LUXE CAMPING.



Lulu Glamping offers the beauty of the outdoors without compromising on luxury with its 13 domed houses. PHOTO COURTESY OF LULU GLAMPING

Enticed by the idea of spending the weekend outdoors but not sold on “roughing it” to do so? In comes the launch of Lulu Glamping to solve these woes. The first glamping experience of its kind in Miami-Dade, the Magic City is jumping aboard the latest travel craze to offer a unique yet uncompromisingly luxe experience. Located in Homestead next to Schnebly Redland’s family winery and brewery, guests can experience the beauty of the very southern tip of Florida, from fruit farms to gorgeous fields and stables—embracing nature without venturing too far from the action of the city. Featuring 13 cozy domed houses, each glamping tent comes with a toilet, shower, kitchen and air conditioning as well as a private terrace, lawn and grill area. Further on the property, glampers will find a common dome where they can take part in recreation and events and mingle with fellow travelers. Additional features include a lounge area and outdoor cinema to kick back and relax in, as well as a cozy fireplace zone. Whether looking for a romantic getaway, retreat, wedding or bachelor or bachelorette party, Lulu Glamping provides the extra dose of excitement we’ve long been seeking in our travel getaways. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead, @luluglamping