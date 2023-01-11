How To Celebrate Lunar New Year In Miami

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Art

If you live in the West, you may be used to celebrating the solar new year from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, when the clock hits midnight and a new year commences. This popular tradition among western countries follows the gregorian calendar based on how many times the earth goes around the sun. However, many cultures worldwide, notably Eastern cultures, observe and celebrate the Lunar New Year beginning on Jan. 22.

The Lunar New Year marks the start of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles, as determined by the lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar. The Lunar New Year is included in the Chinese calendar, the Hindu-Buddhist calendars of South and Southeast Asia, and the Islamic and Jewish calendars. Canada's indigenous Nisga'a people also celebrate it.

This holiday is particularly famous in china, the country's most important holiday marking the beginning of spring. The Lunar New Year is a fifteen-day celebration with numerous traditions. Many families decorate windows with red paper cuttings and doors with couplets wishing the new year well. Shopping for holiday knickknacks at open-air markets and cleaning the house are popular customs. Most people look forward to the Lunar New Year's Eve reunion dinner, a feast with symbolic dishes that bring good luck and fortune, such as a whole fish representing abundance. The Lantern Festival is held on the fifteenth and final day of the holiday, during which people eat tangyuan or sweet glutinous rice balls. Children carry lanterns around their neighborhood to mark the end of the holiday.

The year of the rabbit in the Chinese zodiac is 2023. The cat replaces the rabbit in the Vietnamese and Gurung (Central Nepal) zodiacs. The mousedeer replaces the rabbit in the Malay zodiac.

Not everyone celebrates the Lunar New Year, but you can always celebrate respectfully the traditions and festivities that many places offer. It is no different in Miami, a city full of diversity and culture. Below find more about how to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Magic City.

Phuc Yea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHUC YEA (@phucyea)

7100 Biscayne Blvd / Website

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Phuc Yea will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with various entertainment, drinks, and other activities. The festive celebration, priced at $95 per person (excluding tax and service), will include a 4-course prefixed dinner menu, with the main dish honoring the governing zodiac animal. The evening will also include an open bar priced at $75 per person - otherwise $16 per person - with a selection of Campari cocktails. A traditional dragon dance (9:00 p.m.), a DJ, and a Contrabando pop-up shop will round out the evening. Here are the menus:

First Course

Dumplings

shrimp, pork, confit tomatoes, Szechuan peppercorn sauce

Watermelon

red onion, tomatoes, fresh herbs, Nouc cham

Second Course

Egg Noodles

garlic butter, oyster sauce, parmesan cheese

Third Course

Confit Rab

curried chickpeas, cranberry relish

Fourth Course

Chocolate Mousse

candy ginger, sesame brittle

Americano in Saigón

Coconut-washed Campari, acidulated apple cordial, sparkling coconut water

Pass the Diesel

Appleton estate rum, Frangelico, Nespresso, orange essence

Phuong's Den

Montelobos Mezcal, Szechuan and pink peppercorn grapefruit oleo, topo chico

Chun Lee Went to Town

Espolon blanco, hibiscus, rose water, pomegranate

Big Trouble in Little China

Russell's 10, creme de peche, egg white, lemon, mulled wine ice

Jaya At The Setai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Setai, Miami Beach (@thesetaimiamibeach)

2001 Collins Ave / Website

What better way to ring in the Year of the Rabbit 2023 than with an exciting and delicious schedule of events at Jaya, The Setai Miami Beach's acclaimed pan-Asian dining destination. Here is the schedule and information:

National Peking Duck Day is observed on Jan. 18. and you can indulge in Jaya's signature Peking Duck dish ($48), which includes half-roasted duck, steamed pancakes, scallions, cucumbers, and plum sauce.

Jaya's Asian Night Bazaar, an entertainment extravaganza that takes place Thursday through Sunday evenings in the restaurant's courtyard, will present a special Lunar New Year version from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22. These evenings will feature traditional Chinese Lion Dance performances by Lee Koon Hung Foo Lion Dance Tea and the extraordinary aerial acrobats, contortionists, fire dancers, and a DJ that will entertain diners.

The Lion Dance will take place as follows in the Jaya Courtyard:

Jan. 20: 7:45 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: 8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 22, 7:00 p.m. (one show only)

Wok Lobster, Dim Sum (Har Gau, Truffle Dumplings, Gyoza, Chive Dim Sum), Peking Duck, and special Lunar New Year cocktails like the Setai Spritz (with Chinese Five Spice) and Saigon Gimlet are among the culinary highlights. The Setai's Asian Night Bazaar celebrates its fifth anniversary in January.

Jan. 22: The Setai's legendary Sunday Jazz Brunch (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., $98 per person) will also celebrate Lunar New Year by adding special Chinese dishes to the amazing buffet as the Setai Spritz at the cocktail station. A Peking Duck Bar is also on the menu.

1-800 Lucky

143 NW 23rd St. / Website

This year, 1-800-Lucky is planning something big to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. On Jan. 21 and 22, Lucky will host its first-ever Lunar New Year Dine-Around. Guests can purchase a ticket ($75 via Eventbrite) and receive a traditional red envelope containing the dine-around menu, which includes seven 'lucky foods to eat in the new year, as well as a specialty cocktail, the menu includes:

Gold Marquess

Lucky Food: Noodles

Dish: Longevity Noodles, stir-fried noodles with shiitake mushroom, bean sprouts, and green onions

Yip

Lucky Food: Dumplings

Dish: Coconut Jelly Rabbit Dumpling, a light and refreshing dessert made with coconut milk in the shape of a rabbit

Usagi Tokyo

Lucky Food: Rice Ball

Dish: Oyakodon Donburi Rice Bowl, a play on the chicken-and-egg combination featuring Karaage Fried Chicken served with a crushed soft-boiled egg and scallions over a small bowl of rice and spicy mayo on the side

Jeepney

Lucky Food: Spring Roll

Classic Filipino stir-fried noodles, vegetables, and your choice of protein and spice level served with two pieces of lumpia or

Filipino Spring Rolls with a choice of shrimp + pork, creamy beef, or potato + cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton skin

B-Side Sushi

Lucky Food: Fish

Dish: Tiradito with tuna, coconut Leche de Tigre, huacatay

2 Korean Girls

Lucky Food: Rice Cake

Dish: Korean Rice Cake Soup / Tteokguk

Taiyaki

Lucky Food: Fruit

Dish: Good Fortune Fruit with ice cream

1-800-Lucky Bar - cocktail special

Rabbit's Foot Cocktail with vodka, Baijiu, Campari, and lemon

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Lunar New Year At Selina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASA FLORIDA (@casafloridamiami)

437 SW 2nd St. / Website

Selina has planned an entire day of fun activities and workshops for you to celebrate the Lunar New Year. This is the perfect opportunity to use the moon's flow to release anything that is no longer serving you because the moon governs our emotions and psychological wiring.

One of the activities includes a clothing exchange, so go through your closet and bring anything that no longer serves a purpose in your life. (Please, no damaged or dirty items.)

Swap and drop: Make room for something new while letting go of what no longer serves you. Selina is donating everything they can.

Spend the day releasing, connecting, and creating art, music, and community!

The day begins with a gentle yin yoga flow led by Ju, followed by an incredible sound bath led by Dany Storm. Gina Marie will teach you about Tantra and the power of your voice. Kathleen will guide you through the sacred Himalayan culture of healing yourself with Tibetan singing bowls.

The day continues after our wellness program. Take a musical journey with DJ Penny Lane's Indigo lounge, which features guest DJs Really and Dario. Say hello to your conscious vendors, who have special offers for you, and explore the art of our local artists. Grab a paintbrush and channel your inner artist to express yourself on our community canvas. You can cool off in the pool if you need to!

The lunar new year celebration will conclude with a brief meditation. To get tickets, click here.

Broward County Main Library Chinese New Year Red Envelopes Craft

100 S Andrews Ave / Website

To commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year, make red envelopes. Adults traditionally fill ornate red envelopes and distribute them to young children as a symbol of good fortune for the new year. In this activity, you will make the red envelopes from scratch, decorate them, and fill them with chocolate coins. To reserve a spot, click here.