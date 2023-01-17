Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Prada & More Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Lunar New Year Collections

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Style & Beauty

Tommy Hilfiger's Year of the Rabbit collection features a collaboration with cartoon character Miffy.

Hopefully, your first two weeks of 2023 were filled with resets, relaxation and good vibes.

If it hasn’t, no worries! Another new year is upon us.

Many cultures and peoples around the world choose to follow the cycles of the moon rather than the sun, celebrating the Lunar New Year, which falls this year on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations are globally renowned, and each year is assigned a different animal from that culture’s Zodiac. This year is the return of the Year of the Rabbit, which symbolizes prosperity, longevity and lasting peace in Chinese culture.

See also: Interior Design Trends of 2023: Vibrant Color, Multi-Use Spaces, Calm Retreats And More

Even more specifically, each year’s animal is tied to a particular element, and 2023 is the year of the water rabbit. This particular incarnation is predicted to generate hope—something many of us could still use more of in the aftermath of the pandemic.

If 2022 taught us anything, it was the power of manifestation. In order to manifest a year of peace and prosperity, why not claim this prediction for yourself?

Many designers are set to drop exclusive Year of the Rabbit collections, from Zodiac crystals to rabbit-adorned bucket bags. Take a look, and maybe you’ll find yourself literally carrying the hope of the Rabbit around with you this year!

Louis Vuitton

Website

To properly welcome in the new year, Louis Vuitton is going all out with a collection of gifts that includes men’s and women’s fashions, accessories, jewelry pieces, home goods, handbags and unique luggage sets. We love the ode to red and sweet bunny references throughout. The brand teamed with Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu on the official campaign, featuring a fantastical film from director Roman Coppola.

Gucci

Website

Rabbit are playful and represent spring and fertility in European cultures, and Gucci taps into a bright and floral feeling with its Year of the Rabbit collection. Bold prints and fresh palettes will bring a smile to your face and everyone who comes across your fit. Be a dose of sunshine in these t-shirts, embroidered tops, silk blouses and skirts, leather loafers, special edition handbags and more.

Prada

Website

Turning things inward a notch, Prada channels the rabbit zodiac's penchant for elegance and contemplation with a line of sleek, black pieces and a campaign titled "Memories of Beauty." These ready-to-wear fashions, bags, shoes and accessories are made from velvet, twill, brushed leather and more. In a Lunar New Year twist, Prada brings back its Moon bah from the 2000s, capturing a true memory of beauty while catering to the nostalgic masses that are all about bringing back Y2K feels.

Lululemon

Website

For everyone who wants to make fitness a priority this year, Lululemon has your back. Its exclusive collection features beloved classics, from the Scuba Half-Zip to the Align Leggings in intricate, new year-inspired designs. To top it off, Lululemon is also launching its iconic, fluffy bags with rabbits on them!

Penfolds

Website

Australian wine producer Penfolds knows how to celebrate, and you’re invited to the party. Its Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz has touches of both fruit and oak. It’s a brand favorite, and it's getting a limited edition label launch that wishes you happiness and prosperity with every sip. Not to mention that its numbers—3, 8 and 9—all represent new beginnings, prosperity and longevity respectively. Could there be any better way to ring in a new year? A toast to you and yours!

Tommy Hilfiger

Website

For those who grew up watching Miffy and Friends, this will hit close to home. Tommy Hilfiger’s Lunar New Year collection is a collaboration with the adorable cartoon character in ode to this year’s animal. It stays true to the Hilfiger brand while incorporating lots of red, a favored color in Chinese culture, and lots of Miffy. The full collection features 50 pieces for men, women and kids. Get comfy cozy in a sweater and scarf, hit the streets with a crossbody bag, or look extra cool in a Hilfiger x Miffy varsity jacket.

Pat McGrath

Website

Want to start this year off with some bling? Look no further than Pat McGrath’s iconic Lunar New Year makeup collection. It's complete with a new bold red lipstick, under-eye powder and gorgeous shimmering shadows. Channel your inner rabbit and wear your quiet elegance on your cheek.

Lalique

Website

If you’re looking for a way to bring the luck of the rabbit into your home all year long and forever, French crystal company Lalique’s zodiac collection is a gorgeous and momentous addition to your art piece collection. Released as part of its annual Zodiac Collection, this year’s offering features handmade crystal rabbits, available in clear, gold luster, clear gold stamped and pink finishes. Let these rabbits’ calming presence fill your home with happiness and luck.

Fendi

Website

Fendi’s Lunar Capsule Collection is nothing short of striking. Drawing inspiration from Marc Jacobs’ re-imagining of the brand’s Roma logo (originally unveiled as part of the Baugette bag’s 25th Anniversary Collection), this Year of the Rabbit collection incorporates that bold logo in white and red to represent good fortune, then fits it onto a variety of Fendi favorites. Shop through limited edition varieties of the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite, Baguette, Phone Baguette and Mini Sunshine Shopper. With its unique matching accessories (a bunny-shaped nano bag!), you don’t want to miss out on this.

Charles & Keith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHARLES & KEITH (@charleskeithofficial)

Website

Singaporean fashion house Charles & Keith took a unique approach to its collection, though it still encapsulates the hopefulness that the rabbit exudes. In shades of pale pink, green, cream and black, these adorable handbags and shoes for women and children are studded with small rabbits! This collection brings the perfect energy for 2023.

As the Year of the Tiger draws to a close and the Year of the Rabbit begins, we hope these collections help you manifest a year of prosperity. With so many options to choose from, 2023 is sure to be your year!

Is fitness part of your list of resolutions for the coming year? Read our guide to finding and maintaining the right fitness shoe for your goals, featuring the expert co-founders of APL footwear.