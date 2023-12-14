7 Luxury Companies Crafting Elevated Christmas Decorations

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

‘Tis the season to deck the halls and trim the tree, and we want your home to sparkle with all the magic of the holidays with an elevated touch.

We’ve searched the stores and researched the websites to find some of this season’s most luxuriously beautiful holiday decorations, crystal ornaments and home decor items so you can just focus on the fun part.

Swarovski

Website

One of the most recognizable names in crystal, Swarovski doesn’t miss a chance to bring its bling to the holiday season. Shop its wide range of decorations, ornaments, figurines, and tree toppers. From 3D stars to bells and angels, adorable reindeer, Asian dragons, nutcrackers, Santa and even a Golden Snitch, there’s something for everyone this season.

Georg Jensen

Website

This Danish company has a wide variety of luxurious Christmas ornaments, decor items and decoration goodies to elevate your household celebrations. From sparkling colored baubles to dangling candle holders, gold and silver ornaments, shimmering Menorahs, a tree for the table and more, Georg Jensen has something for every holiday celebration.

Waterford

Website

Waterford Crystal is celebrated for its elegant glassware, and they extend their craftsmanship to Christmas ornaments and decorations featuring intricate designs. Create a sense of seasonal magic with crystal baubles, a reindeer family snow globe, a first-home ornament, crosses and angels, bells and more.

Baccarat

Website

Bring some glow-up to your Christmas tree decorations this year with Baccarat’s 2023 holiday collection. The company is renowned for its crystal pieces, and this year’s holiday collection features 20k gold and crystal star ornaments, multicolored Christmas tree figurines and a beautiful candy cane.

Herend

Website

Herend is a Hungarian brand known for its handpainted porcelain. The company offers luxury Christmas decorations, including ornaments and figurines, featuring intricate designs and vibrant colors.

Lalique

Website

Each year, Lalique unveils a new Christmas ornament, and this year’s is a beautiful clear, red or green crystal disk with a ribbon hanger. The company also offers an array of holiday gifts and decorative items, from soaring owl sculptures to adorable fish, previous Christmas ornaments and more.

Tiffany & Co.

Website

A true classic, Tiffany & Co. does Christmas right with a variety of ornaments and home decor items perfect for the season. We just adore the bone China snowman and his matching friend the bear. We’re also partial to the Tiffany & Co cups ornaments painted with snowflakes in a variety of colors, from bright to pastel.

Don't leave your decorations up to chance. Take a few tips from interior design expert Bradley Odom and learn to create the most beautiful Christmas tree yet.