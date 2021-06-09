10 Luxury Brands Releasing Capsules for Pride Month 2021

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 9, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Michael Kors Pride capsule.

From the Stonewall riots to today's non-binary awareness movement, the concept of Pride continues to make waves, earning increasingly visible support and allyship from citizens and brands around the world. The resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community shines ever brighter, despite the danger and hardship faced in the past and present, and each June, we honor those that fight for safety and equality for all.

This year's Pride Month sees more luxury fashion houses dedicating capsule collections in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community than ever. By partnering with a variety of organizations that advocate and fight for LGBTQ+ rights all over the world, these companies also commit to support the community this month and every month via year-round initiatives.

Check out how some of these brands are empowering the community through fashion this month, and shop with a cause

SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage x Fenty dropped its first pride collection and campaign to honor this year’s pride month. The campaign stars Ahmad Kanu, Aya Brown, Dexter Mayfield, Eliseo Equihua, Gigi Goode, and more. Known for embracing the diversity of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds and orientations, the lingerie line features a series of fun and unique undergarments everyone can wear confidently. From satin pants and jackets, to the pride embroidered set, Savage x Fenty fully embraces its commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community. The brand plans to make a minimum $250,000 donation from the sales to GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, the Caribbean Equality Project, Trans [email protected] Coalition and Trans Wellness Center.

UGG

UGG is set to host its fifth annual pride-themed prom, and you’re invited! The brand’s all-gender capsule features Lil Nas X, Hari Nef, Jordun Love, and many more LGBTQ+ activists and advocates. The collection consists of colorful and fuzzy slides with a variety of pride flag color options. At the forefront of the collection are the Disco Stripe Slides, available in two different color palettes. UGG will donate up to a maximum guaranteed donation of $125,000 to GLAAD, a media advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating the acceptance and equality of the LGBTQ+ community. The campaign also features limited-edition collections of the brand's famous Fluff Yeah super soft platform with elastic heel, perfect to celebrate this year’s pride month in full comfort and color.

VERSACE

Versace celebrates pride month alongside the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way album. The capsule features a unisex beret with the brand logo written in rainbow colors, a pride bracelet and a few t-shirts with similar logos and rainbow accents. Versace auctioned a replica of Gaga’s iconic atelier jacket, which was worn during her accompanying world tour. A portion of the sales from the Versace x Pride collection will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which supports young people’s mental health and allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.

STUART WEITZMAN

Stuart Weitzman kicks off its pride collection with two vibrantly-stylish sneakers. The pride flag is etched in the shape of a heart. The versatile shoes are meant to encourage people to believe in themselves and express themselves confidently and comfortably. The brand partnered with The It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Stuart Weitzman is fully committed to donating all of the profit from this collection to the project.

BALENCIAGA

Balenciaga’s Pride 2021 capsule commemorates the brand’s history of promoting LGBTQIA+ visibility and acceptance. Offering a series of crewnecks, hoodies, caps and t-shirts with varsity-style lettering to spell out Gay Pride, each piece references elements of pride flags. Sales for these pieces will support The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis organization for the LGBTQ community.

ROXANNE ASSOULIN

In a blast of color, Roxanne Assoulin takes on pride month with full force. From colorful bracelets to rainbow stacks and chokers, you can accessorize pride from all angles. The jewelry company will donate 20 percent of all proceeds from the Pride Duo Bracelet and Rainbow Brite Collection to The Gay Center, which celebrates diversity and advocates for justice and opportunity.

MAISON KITSUNÉ

Maison Kitsuné launched its first Pride capsule to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Featuring an extensive collection of gender-neutral pieces displaying the rainbow flag, there are plenty of styles to play around with. In partnership with The Trevor Project, the fashion brand plans to donate a minimum of $25,000.

MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors takes on a bold summer 2021 collection with its Pride capsule. Rainbow-designed swimwear, cotton facemasks, handbags and baseball caps and all your summer essentials can be found in one place. From backpacks to shoes, tie-dye patterns and psychedelic waves, the celebration makes a stylish statement. The Pride capsule also features dazzling watches with rainbow accents, watch faces, and colorful diamond bezels for prime accessorization. Serve glam street-style vibes with leather and denim materials, and express yourself by mixing and matching polished and fun looks for the summer.

LEVIS

Be proud in denim! Advocating for the respect of pronouns and validation of all in the LGBTQ+ community, Levi's Pride collection features many fun and colorful looks to celebrate pride, this month, and every month. Offering customizable t-shirts and hoodies, you can personalize your own pride attire. Levi’s partnered with OutRight Action International, a nonprofit that works year-round to defend and advance human rights for the LGBTQIA+ community globally.

CALVIN KLEIN

Calvin Klein’s pride campaign #PROUDINMYCALVINS embraces diversity and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community through unisex apparel. T-shirts, tank tops, denim jackets and sweatshirts are on the menu, all decorated with rainbow colors to reflect Pride. The company partnered with The Trevor Project, Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, National Pulse Memorial and Museum, ILGA World, and BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation to further their efforts of support for the community.

