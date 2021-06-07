Your Guide To An Exquisite South Florida Staycation

By Annie Kurnick | June 7, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

These South Florida resorts invite you to escape the Miami heat while taking posh getaways to a whole new level.



Dinner with a sunset view at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa



Guest suite at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

As we all saddle up for the steamy summer months, it’s imperative to have an escape plan with a proper lineup of resorts to get you out of the city heat and into vacation mode. Whether it be sipping on cocktails atop the luxe rooftop pool of The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites, disconnecting on a television-free private island while staying at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa or sleeping soundly in the private bungalows of Bungalows Key Largo, these extraordinary getaways blend tranquility with simple luxury.



The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites exterior

Located in the heart of downtown Naples lies a chic gem surrounded by both uncrowded beaches and award-winning shops and restaurants. With 119 rooms inclusive of 32 Club Level Suites, The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites invites you to cool off with its stylishly contemporary resort, featuring a newly renovated rooftop oasis pool and soothing spa. Intimate in scale yet rich in amenities, the property features unique offerings including a personal concierge and a secluded rooftop retreat that provides an exquisite experience that maintains peace and privacy. The sophisticated addition of Juliet balconies to each luxurious room allows guests to embrace the warm breeze and unwind in the presence of elegance. 699 Fifth Ave. S., Naples, @innonfifthnaples



Floating tiki bar at Bungalows Key Largo

With complete seclusion top of mind, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa takes going off the radar to a whole new level. Here, one can truly unplug and unwind. The revolutionary resort welcomes travelers to the private 4-acre island located off the Florida Keys coastline—a destination so remote, it is only reachable by seaplane or boat. Staying devoted to an adults-only experience, coupled with the omission of televisions and telephones, the art of isolation has never been so prominent or perfectly executed. Though the luxury of laziness is offered, the resort provides a wide-ranging list of activities for its visitors including kayaking and snorkeling. From beachfront bungalows to an exotically unique spa offering a charm reminiscent of a Balinese hideaway, guests are tucked away to reinvigorate in an unrivaled paradise. 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, @littlepalmisland



The beach at Bungalows Key Largo

Bungalows Key Largo presents a revitalizing all-inclusive experience without compromising luxury or privacy. A uniquely personal experience is assured through the property’s intimate guest capacity, while each of the 135 private bungalows boasts its own bougainvillea-laden veranda, oversized soaking tub, outdoor garden shower and two Huffy beach cruisers. New to the resort is a Bungalows Bubble Butler offering, where guests can experience first-class service from a dedicated staff member throughout their stay who will deliver blissful bath experiences and chilled Champagne straight to the bungalow. From daytime boat excursions and sunset sails to a Zen Garden Spa inclusive of a Himalayan salt room and a eucalyptus steam room, travelers find as much fulfillment in the immersive activities as they do with some well-deserved R&R. 99010 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, @bungalowskeylargo