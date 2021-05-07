8 Luxury Travel Accounts to Follow for Inspiration

Nilam Mukherjee | May 7, 2021 | Lifestyle Travel

It’s high time we get out and explore the world again.

After more than a year of lockdown, your impulse to travel is ready to take over, but before you hit the road (or sky), take a virtual vacation with some of the world's most exciting travel influencers and photographers.

Jet-setting in style to coveted destinations, these beautiful accounts showcase luxury getaway life at its finest. These epic travel diaries are sure to inspire your own adventures. Here are the travel accounts you need to follow right now.

@BEAUTIFULDESTINATIONS

Taking you from one country to the next, Beautiful Destinations is a favored account for all those consumed by wanderlust. Featuring breathtaking destinations from the Philippine islands to the mountaintops of Portugal, each moment captured embodies all the adrenaline, adventure and relaxation associated with international exploration. Working with a network of photographers and videographers worldwide, this account is a beacon for all travelers alike.

@JETSETCHRISTINA

Influencer Christina Vidal embraced her passion for travel and all things luxury and turned it into a thriving brand. Whether she's basking in the sun in the Maldives or exploring the wineries of Napa Valley, Vidal isn't letting a drop of life pass her by. Her enviable lifestyle has been featured in Forbes and the New York Times, but this account is meant to inspire you to get on out there and see the world.

@WORLDWIDEGETAWAYS

An adventure awaits wherever you go. Exploring different heights, this account climbs to the top of European mountain ranges and dives deep into the waters of Indonesia. Worldwide Getaways features a variety of photographers who capture unique moments, but there are some things you just have to see in person. Whether you’re checking the feed for for inspiration or just looking to escape reality, you can count on Worldwide Getaways to take you wherever your heart desires.

@SASSYCHRIS1

Christina Tan is living out all our dreams. The travel photographer captures worldwide experiences and highlights unforgettable moments. It won't take you much scrolling to be inspired. You'll be out the door with your own camera in hand, bag all packed, heading out to make some memories of your own.

@IZKIZ

While travel advice on this account is abundant, Jennifer Tuffen, aka Izkiz, is also here to guide you through food and fashion. To put it simply, she's doing it right. Living her best life, Tuffen takes you to high-end hotels with clear blue waters and spectacular views. Discover new, relaxing destinations, whether you're taking a trip soon or not. Trust us, you won’t get tired of vacationing with her from afar.

@SMALLLUXURYHOTELS

Small Luxury Hotels features a series of hidden gem destinations worldwide for any traveler that wants to explore more than just the main sights. From idyllic walks on the beach to savory meals with an incredible view, this account will only fan the fire of your vacation desires.

@AMAN

With 33 destinations in 20 different countries, Aman's Hotels' decor blends in with its surroundings. Set in picturesque locations, relaxation and bliss are guaranteed. If you’re looking to take your next adventure somewhere exotic, Aman will surely have your next few trips covered.

@LOIC.LAGARDE

This accounts sensational photography creates a feeling that's out of this world. Earth transforms into dreamland as Paris-based photographer Loïc Lagard jumps from country to country, capturing the unparalleled beauty of our little blue dot. Citing locations and spots sure to make it on your travel bucket list, there’s no doubt you’ll be aching to get out and explore as soon as you've followed.