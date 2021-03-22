Taking Over the Luxury Watch Markets of the U.K. Is the Rising Brand—Time Trader

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 22, 2021 |

While relegated to a hospital bed, Arron Honzik reinvented his present and future through launching a luxury watch company.

Owner and founder of Time Trader, Arron Honzik.

Isn't it amazing to learn about some stories of how individuals saw it all before they made it huge in their chosen industries? It becomes essential sometimes to discuss more about such individuals who could have easily given up but instead chose to do the difficult, challenge their present circumstances and situations and rise above them all like a true winner. Arron Honzik serves as the classic most example of one such professional and entrepreneur in the luxury watch markets of the UK, who has made it huge with his company named 'Time Trader'.

Would you believe if we say that Arron Honzik literally created his company from a hospital bed? Well, no matter how unreal or unbelievable this may sound, it is the truth. Arron Honzik suffered a tragic accident in his life with life-threatening injuries. However, reading a book that someone gifted him at the hospital named "The Rolex Report: An Unauthorised Reference Book for the Rolex Enthusiast", entirely changed his perspectives and gave a new purpose in life to him. Reading the book, he fell in love with watches, which was the beginning of a new journey.

Time Trader today is a leading retailer of luxury watches in the North East. The company is driven by its aim to provide the best of buying, selling and sourcing experiences to customers with its luxury watches. People can either buy online or head to their physical showroom, located inside the 1680s restored mansion. To make the experiences of clients even more exciting, they offer them a wide variety of beverages and food from the award-winning onsite steakhouse, a nice touch that makes the client feel valued.

Time Trader also accepts all major credit and debit cards and also offers customers a guaranteed buy back within 28 days of purchase. Times Trader was founded by Arron Honzik in the year 2016 and within just a few years, it has already been considered as one of the leading brands in the luxury watch markets of the UK.

As a growing brand, Time Trader also has faced tough competition in the luxury watch markets, but it has gone ahead many by gaining great trust from customers across the UK, which has earned the brand a mammoth of clients.