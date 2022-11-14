TikTok Beauty Guru Madeleine White Reveals The Next Big Fashion Trends

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture People Style & Beauty

Madeleine White, she herself asserts, was born obsessed with fashion. Born in Preston, England, the model evolved her career and knack for sewing and thrifting into a dominance of the beauty, lifestyle and fashion space. Now with more than three million TikTok followers, White has worked with big fashion houses like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Armani and recently attended fashion shows for the likes of Missoni, Dolce & Gabbana and Mönot, among others. Following her exciting fashion week adventures, White opened up about what trends you need to get ready for, how she fledged her path in fashion and her love for Los Angeles.

You attended some of the most exclusive fashion shows this year in New York, Milan and Paris. Did you have any particular favorites?

So many, it’s hard to choose. I love anything feminine, so the Alessandra Rich and Monot shows in Paris we’re right up my alley. The Kim x D&G show was definitely a full-circle moment for me, as so much of my content is inspired by my (several) Pinterest boards of the ‘90s runways, dominated by supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Karen Mulder. The D&G show actually featured many archival pieces from the 90s. To be invited to a show and see those same pieces walk down the runway after years of staring at those looks and using them for inspo was just really an “I made it” moment for me.

What trends do you think we’ll see soon from the runway start becoming popular?

You might think glitter and all things that sparkle is already a trend, but you haven’t seen half of it. I have never seen more rhinestones than the SS23 season; I was in heaven. Matching sets are here to stay, and especially pink ones. Expect to see a LOT of pink next summer.

You’ve worked with brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Armani. When did your interest in fashion first take root?

I have been obsessed with clothes since I came out of the womb pretty much. My dad tells this story of my biggest tantrum when I was two over the fact that the shoes I wanted to wear out on vacation broke, and my other option didn’t “match my outfit.” I screamed for hours and refused to leave the house. I believe the quote is “I’ll never be beautiful again.” He ended up going out and buying new shoes just so we could go to dinner.

We’d love to hear more about your industry journey. How did you evolve your passions into a career in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle space?

I’ve been a full-time model for the past ten years and that time in the industry has taught me so much about fashion. I remember being 18 and a stylist would pull a look and I would think “REALLY?? you’re going to put THOSE together?” Being around creative minds, seeing how they work and think outside the box really broadened my horizons, as well as my sense of personal style. I like to think my “cutting something up” series or “styling two things that don’t go together” are both skills that stylists on a modeling set taught me.

What do you consider staple items for the closet of any Angeleno?

I think L.A. is one of the best places in the world for fashion freedom. There is no “uniform” here; this is such a creative, accepting city for personal expression. Especially compared to where I grew up. The weather is also so mild you almost never have to ruin a great look with a coat, which is HUGE for me. So I would say a micro mini skirt? Or a full sheer look? Basically the most outrageous things in your closet because if you can wear it anywhere it’s in Los Angeles.

You’re from the U.K., but have been an Angeleno for a number of years. Why did you decide to make Los Angeles your home?

I was only supposed to move to L.A. from NYC for two months to try out the modeling industry here. I got my dog within a few weeks of moving to L.A. and walking him in the sunshine every day improved my mood so drastically, I realized I was going to have to live here forever, whatever it takes, including through a pandemic and losing all of my income. It definitely hasn’t been the smoothest ride, but it’s been completely worth it.

What are your favorite spots in L.A. for shopping?

This is a difficult question! My all time favorite thrift store is Deseret Industries in downtown Los Angeles. It’s perfectly organized and color coded; it’s enormous and nothing is more than $10. For a more curated selection, I love shopping along Melrose. If you go on Sunday, you can parlay it with the Melrose Trading Post.

The Eastside or Westside?

Definitely Westside. Growing up in the U.K., living by the ocean and somewhere warm was always a dream of mine. I would ask my parents all the time, “Why do we still live in England?” Having a place by the water is one of my biggest goals. I’m not there yet but I’m manifesting!

