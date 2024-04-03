Madonna Returns To Miami With Her Showstopping Celebration Tour

Culture, Lifestyle, Events, Music, Celebrity,

PHOTO BY DAVID BENTHAL/BFA.COM

Hailed as the Queen of Pop, Madonna takes the world by storm with her long-awaited 80-stop Celebration Tour in honor of her illustrious career. The Celebration Tour marks Madonna’s 12th tour dedicated to looking back on the greatest hits spanning her fourdecade career. Concertgoers can expect a melody of Madonna’s beloved songs, many of which have not been performed live for decades. The tour also pays homage to the most showstopping outfits of her career—hint, hint: a reimagined Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra will make an appearance. Complete with 27 on-stage performers, the Queen of Pop brings her two-hour performance to Miami’s Kaseya Center for three nights on April 6, 7 and 9, showing fans a one-of-a-kind experience. 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami,@madonna