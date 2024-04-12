Madonna Celebrates Son Rocco Ritchie's Miami Design District Pop-Up

Culture, People, Celebrity, Art,

While Madonna dominated Miami during the first part of the week, her son, Rocco Ritchie, is making waves in the Miami Design District with the debut of his first-ever U.S. exhibition.



Madonna and son Rocco Ritchie. Photo By: Ricardo Gomes

The London-based artist, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, celebrated the unveiling of 10 new pieces with an exhibition titled Pack a Punch alongside Cuban-American musician and film producer Emilio Estefan, singer and actress Gloria Estefan, Dave and Isabela Grutman; South Beach nightlife pioneer Ingrid Casares and Dacra CEO and President Craig Robins.



Ingrid Casares, Madonna and Chris Paciello. Photo By: Ricardo Gomes

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of British painters such as Lucian Freud, Paula Rego, and Francis Bacon, Ritchie’s exhibition offers a glimpse into his evolving style. The charcoal works on canvas feature twisted limbs and entwined figures, symbolizing the internal battle with an artistic ego. Delving into the complexities of human experience, Ritchie continues to make waves in the artistic community.

The exhibition is on view by appointment only, at 30 NE 40 St in the Miami Design District.