Carbone Beach Returns To The City During Miami Race Week

Major Food Group is once again bringing extravagant dining and entertainment experiences to the city with the return of American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH. As the city gears up for Miami Race Week, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi- the all-star team behind some of America’s most celebrated dining destinations- will celebrate with a four-night supper club-style event that promises authentic Italian food and excitement.

The set up from Carbone Beach 2022; Photo By: Omar Vega

Similar to last year’s sold-out event, Supper Club on the Sand will include a cocktail hour each evening, followed by an intimate and exclusive seated dinner serving chef Mario Carbone’s curated menu. Throughout the night, guests will enjoy legendary live performances from surprise guests.

While Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick noted last year’s event was incredibly opulent and high-energy, he shares that this year’s event promises even more.

“This year, we're setting our sights even higher to deliver Major Food Group's style of decadence and sophistication in monumental ways,” Zalaznick notes. “The biggest week in Miami history is back—and we cannot wait to celebrate with our guests at the greatest dinner party on the sand.”

Delicious appetizers; Photo By: Labeled

With locations scattering the globe, CARBONE has quickly become one of the most south-after Italian restaurants in the world and one of Miami’s most desired dining experiences.

“We can’t wait to kick off Miami Race Week with Major Food Group for an unforgettable evening of exceptional food and entertainment right on the beach,” said Bess Spaeth, the senior vice president of membership rewards product management & loyalty programs for American Express. “We take pride in connecting our Members to the things they love, and ‘American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH’ is the epitome of how we curate special experiences for our Members.”

Kygo performing; Photo By: Omar Vega

Starting today, guests can visit CarboneBeach.com to be added to the waiting list or request a table. Tables can accommodate between 8-14 people. Platinum Card and Centurion Members will get first access to individual tickets starting April 6, 2023, here.

Set to be an event to remember, CARBONE Beach will epitomize luxury hospitality with the decadence of Major Food Group’s iconic food.