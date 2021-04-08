Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021 | Food & Drink

MAJOR FOOD GROUP PRESENTS ITS SECOND MIAMI EATERY— ZZ’S SUSHI BAR—A TWO-PART CONCEPT FEATURING A RESTAURANT AND MEMBERS CLUB



ZZ’s beef carpaccio

Major Food Group continues to take Miami by storm this season—first, with the massive debut of Carbone, and, now, enter ZZ’s Sushi Bar in the Miami Design District. Presenting an upscale Japanese restaurant and exclusive membership club, the group’s second launch is making noise. New Yorkers may recognize the name, paying tribute to the beloved ZZ’s Clam Bar in New York—the smallest restaurant in the U.S. to earn a Michelin star. Continuing the legacy, ZZ’s Sushi Bar debuts with two powerful chefs at the helm—Michelin-starred Sushi Zo’s chef Masa Ito and Kevin Kim. With unparalleled expertise and masterful skill, the duo will program an authentic and decadent sushi menu, offering both the traditional omakase experience at the sushi counter and an a la carte menu in the dining room. Diners can expect artfully presented plates with exclusive ingredients that will shine from start to finish. “I’m thrilled to deliver my style of traditional omakase with a Miami twist, using only the best fish, carefully selected and imported daily from Japan, along with local ingredients,” says Ito. Complete with an outdoor cigar lounge, backgammon terrace, a private bar and lounge, ZZ’s taps into the true Major Food Group experience—great food paired with a great time in a setting unlike any other. Kampai! 151 NE 41st St., Miami, majorfood.com





Japanese hand rolls from ZZ’s sushi bar