The Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball Returns For Its 28th Year

MIAMI MARKS ITS CALENDAR FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL INTERCONTINENTAL MIAMI MAKE-A-WISH BALL.



Last year’s entrance at the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, which took on a Supernature theme. PHOTO BY MANNY HERNANDEZ

An elegant, over-the-top night of fundraising and giving back, the 28th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball celebrates the remarkable 40-year journey of both Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and host hotel InterContinental Miami. This year’s event welcomes guests to “OCULUS —Le Sceptre Rose,” a night of mystery and intrigue reminiscent of a vintage pop-up book brought to life. Guests will become part of the captivating narrative surrounding the world’s most valuable piece of art, “Le Sceptre Rose,” its theft, and the mission to return it to its rightful home. Enhancing the night’s glamour is actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar, returning as celebrity emcee for the 12th consecutive year, as well as a performance by the legendary Sting. The evening will kick off with a dazzling red carpet to welcome attendees, who will become the gala’s elite spies tasked with identifying the art thieves and restoring the masterpiece. Beyond the mystery, the philanthropic “spies” will savor a gourmet dinner and a live “Wish” auction. Benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida’s mission to grant transformative wishes for children facing a critical illness, this year’s gala will surely be a night to remember. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, @makeawishsfla