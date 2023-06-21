8 Make-Up Influencers to Follow for Techniques and Inspiration

By: Nilam Mukherjee By: Nilam Mukherjee | | Style & Beauty

From natural to full-on glam, the beauty industry has room for all the creativity in the world. The art of makeup goes back centuries and has evolved as a form of self-expression, empowerment and confidence for anyone who uses it.

All of us had to get our start somewhere, so whether you’re a beginner or think you’ve got it down, there’s always something new to uncover in the makeup world.

Get ready with these talented makeup artists, and feel comfortable that you’re in the hands of true professionals that are guaranteed to guide you through creating a stunning look.

Michelle Phan

As one of the OG beauty gurus of YouTube, Michelle Phan taught everyone the basics. From contouring to the correct application of mascara, Phan has mentored and inspired millions. For more than 10 years, this makeup artist has covered tutorials, step by steps, routines and more. Her videos range from glowy natural looks to glam nights out, so with any event you need a look for, she’s got you covered. In addition to being a makeup influencer, she is an entrepreneur with a multimillion dollar cosmetics line, EM Cosmetics.

Huda Kattan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUDA KATTAN (@hudabeauty)

Founder of one of the biggest beauty brands, Huda Beauty, Huda Kattan has taken on the makeup industry by storm. After creating her own makeup product line, she flourished as an influencer on YouTube and Instagram, where she posts tutorials, product reviews and recommendations.

James Charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

James Charles first rose to fame when his 2016 senior yearbook photo went viral for his perfect makeup application, followed by his signing with CoverGirl as the brand’s first male ambassador. Today. Charles boasts 21.5 million followers on Instagram, sharing his colorful approach to life in the form of enviable eyeshadow looks and creative styles. He offers tips, tricks and product reviews, as well as vlog-style peeks into his influencer lifestyle.

Rowi Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROWI SINGH

This Australian-Indian influencer takes makeup artistry to another level. Connecting back to her Punjabi roots, Rowi Singh keeps it real while exhibiting her eccentric style and bold choices. Her colorful and creative looks are sure to inspire you to take on your own creative liberty in your looks, and her ability to embrace her differences and thrive while encouraging others to do so is what makes her a true influencer worth following.

Shayla Mitchell

Shayla Mitchell’s channel has everything you need. From live makeup tutorials to some fun and extravagant looks, there’s always something new to try on her channel. Whether you’re looking for a quick, five-minute look or want to take your sweet time getting ready, there’s a video suited for everyone.

Amy Serrano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amyserrano (@amyserrano)

There’s nothing better than being entertained while learning something new, and Amy Serrano manages to knock out both of these things in all of her tutorials. From runway-inspired looks to posting tutorials on her own creative looks, her videos are worth the watch. Offering viewers with honest product reviews, Serrano has proven to be a reliable, fun and talented influencer in the beauty industry.

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins has taken off on a creative journey. Through her social media posts of her work and creative vision, Perkins has shown her viewers the best tips and tricks she’s discovered while working in the beauty industry.

Nyma Tang

Makeup and beauty influencer and activist, Nyma Tang uses her platform to help women with darker skin tones find the perfect products. With fun tutorials on everything from hair, makeup and skincare, the makeup artist loves getting ready with viewers. Tang has advocated for education on colorism, and creates a safe, inclusive environment on her channel.

