Bringing modern style to the classic game of golf, West Coast-born Malbon Golf arrives in Miami.



Malbon’s new store in Coconut Grove is the stylish golf lovers’ paradise. PHOTO BY ERIK UNDEHN

One of the many beauties of the South Florida lifestyle is sunshine all year round, which leaves for many days on the golf course. Thus, it’s only fitting that one of the country’s most stylish cities has welcomed golf apparel’s trendiest purveyor: Malbon Golf. Over Miami’s Art Week, the luxury apparel and lifestyle brand unveiled its captivating new store in the heart of Coconut Grove. Design firm 22RE created the space as a tranquil escape from Miami’s energetic hum, with the 1,404-square-foot boutique allowing visitors to tap into the familiar feeling of stillness found on the greens. Anchoring the boutique is a meticulously tiled central floor point with an expanding aura, lending the space physical and energetic balance. Archways and textured walls further evoke monastic, wander-worthy charm. And an indoor mini putting green found in the back makes the setting complete. From Malbon’s menswear to womenswear and exclusive collaborations plus accessories, the newest addition to Coconut Grove ensures you’re always in style, whether escaping the city’s excitement or gearing up for a round. 3034 Grand Ave Space #3, @malbongolf