Malibu Barbie Cafe Paints Miami Pink With A New Pop-Up

Barbiecore is coming to Miami to paint the city pink! Opening Jan. 31, Barbie fans can visit Malibu Barbie Cafe, a new interactive media experience pop-up in Wynwood.

Bucket Listers, the company behind The Golden Girls Kitchen, is collaborating with Mattel, Inc., bringing Malibu Barbie Cafe to Miami inspired by Malibu’s beach in the 1970s.

“Bucket Listers is honored to continue partnering with Mattel, bringing Malibu Barbie Cafe down to Miami after sold-out runs across the country,” said Derek Berry, the creator behind previous Bucket Listers pop-ups. “Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, it means so much to bring exclusive experiences like this back to my hometown. I cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store.”

Bringing the Barbie experience to life, the pop-up cafe takes Barbiecore to a new level. Every detail, from the menu to the decor, incorporates Barbie’s signature style. Designed as a fast-casual restaurant, the cafe offers all-day dining such as Pacific paradise pancakes, complete with various menu items, drinks and desserts, each accented with the perfect pink highlight.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Malibu Barbie Café in Miami, bringing a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents to the city,” said Julie Freeland, senior director of location-based entertainment at Mattel. “At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

The pop-up will also feature exclusive merchandise and signature interactive activities on display, ideal for Barbie-themed photo-ops.

Tickets and reservations are required through Bucket Listers, and guests are guaranteed a seat accompanied by an entree, side dish, and decadent cake pop. So get ready to don the perfect pink ensemble and step into Barbie’s Malibu Cafe. 301 NW 23rd St., Miami