SoHo Café And Lifestyle Brand Maman To Debut In South Florida

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Community

The all-day, French-inspired SoHo café, beloved for its crispy-gooey chocolate chip cookie (among Oprah’s Favorite Things) and blue floral aesthetic, is on a mission to expand its bakery and lifestyle brand to South Florida with three new outposts. Currently boasting an expansive portfolio of 31 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Maman has no plans of halting the brakes in the near future.

Manhattan-based real estate brokerage and advisory company Brand Urban represented Maman in its expansion to the South Florida region, in partnership with Miami-based boutique real estate company Vertical. The three transactions include a 4,202-square-foot retail space at the resort-style community of Sentral Wynwood, a 2,616-square-foot ground-floor space in the urban core of Coral Gables and a 2,000-square-foot Rosemary Avenue space in lifestyle project The Square in West Palm Beach.

Founded by Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte in 2014, Maman (“mother” in French) has grown from an unassuming neighborhood café churning out pastries and fast-casual items like salads and sandwiches to a lifestyle brand that hosts events and sells cookbooks and kitchen and home items. The founding duo authored their first cookbook in 2021, called “Maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart.”

Despite the myriad locations, each outpost exudes individual character unique to its surrounding while maintaining the brand’s signature markings, seen in the blue and white porcelain color scheme and chic, overgrown foliage. In each case, Maman joins vibrant communities teeming with culinary and cultural attractions.

“The Maman brand, its bohemian-chic aesthetic and its all-day-cafe experience, were built for the Miami consumer and the South Florida lifestyle,” said Brand Urban founder Taryn Brandes in a release. “Introducing Maman to Wynwood, Coral Gables and West Palm Beach as the initial three locations in the region is an exciting step forward in the company’s strategic growth throughout the greater market.”

Wynwood will be the first neighborhood to welcome a Maman in 2024, with the others following suit within the year.