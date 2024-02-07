New York's Beloved Bakery Arrives In Wynwood

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest drink food Eat

Bringing a taste of New York City’s beloved French-inspired cafe and bakery to Wynwood, Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte introduce maman to Miami. Complete with fan-favorite bites such as salads, sandwiches and the decadent Oprah-approved nutty chocolate chip cookies, maman takes guests on a provincial adventure.

"We are beyond excited to bring maman's unique blend of French-inspired culinary delights to the vibrant city of Miami. Our flagship location in Wynwood reflects not only our commitment to delivering exceptional food, but also our dedication to creating an atmosphere that feels like home,” says Elisa Marshall, founder of maman. “We look forward to sharing our beloved offerings that have captured hearts in New York City for years with the Miami community.”

Nodding to the South of France, the new bakery boasts decor and antique furniture imported from France, complete with custom handmade light fixtures, creating a home-like ambiance. The new spot will also nod to local Miami vegetation with whimsical floral installations, Spanish moss and air plants throughout the cafe.

Named maman, which translates into mother in French, the bakery offers both sweet and savory options, featuring something for everyone. Serving seasonal and exclusive offerings, dishes include turmeric orzo salad, matcha affogato, a maman fruit basket, classic pastries, and baked goods. With plans to expand into Coral Gables, Brickell and Palm Beach, maman invites guests to have the ultimate Parisian adventure. 69 NW 26th St., Miami, @_mamannyc_