Mana Fashion Pop-Up Announces Its Return For The Holiday Season

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Events Style Style & Beauty

Bringing together a community of style enthusiasts, Mana Fashion Pop-Up returns with its third iteration at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. From November 3 to 5, this highly anticipated pop-up event will showcase over 100 ethical brands, including locally and internationally-made brands, embracing the small and ethical business ethos.

“We are excited to bring the fashion community of South Florida together just before the holiday season, offering unique gift ideas that support small businesses,” says Aleksandra Sivokoneva, the creative director for Mana Fashion Services.

The pop-up aims to connect local Miami shoppers with passionate creatives behind the showcased brands. Founders and designers will display their goods throughout the weekend, allowing attendees to meet them personally and learn the stories and inspiration behind the curated goods. Featuring a wide range of products, including candles, cover-ups, jewelry and more, Mana Fashion Pop-Up is a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping while supporting local and small businesses.

With two ticket options—general admission and VIP—which will provide access to the first day featuring a fashion-insider experience complete with an exclusive fashion show, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and primary access on November 3.

In addition to local Miami brands, the event will also showcase a group of Ukrainian fashion designers, and proceeds from the sales will benefit the Masha Foundation. This Ukrainian charity aims to support brands from the war-torn nation.

Click here for more information and tickets.