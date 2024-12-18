Marcella Freitas of Peter Alexander Salon Talks Crafting Gorgeous Hair

People, Style & Beauty, Feature,

Marcella Freitas of Peter Alexander Salon shares her passion for creating luscious locks.





Marcella Freitas of Peter Alexander Salon. Photo credit: Wes Torezan

When did you discover a love for hair and extensions?

I first discovered my love for hair extensions when I was around 16. I was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 15 and had surgery to remove it. After the surgery, I had many changes in my hair. My whole life, I’ve had long, beautiful hair, and no longer having that changed my self-esteem. This is where I got my first set of extensions, which changed my life. Once I started doing hair at 18, I knew I wanted to do extensions to bring that feeling to other women.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The most rewarding part is when I spin my chair around and show my clients what I created, and they tell me they feel so beautiful! That ear-to-ear smile is priceless. Making women feel beautiful through my hands and talent is the greatest blessing.

What are your top five haircare musts?

These are my nonnegotiable musts:

• Get a haircut every 8-10 weeks.

• Conditioning treatment once a week at home

• Always apply a heat protector before any heat styling, wet or dry.

• Invest in good shampoo and conditioner. My favorite shampoo, conditioner, treatment and leave-in brand will always be Kérastase.

• Try not to wash your hair every day; if you feel like you cannot, try to use more moisturizing conditioners every other day.

Freitas’ passion for beauty, paired with top-notch haircare tips, is the secret to that priceless, confidence-boosting smile. Photo credit: Wes Torezan

What is a common misconception about hair extension maintenance?

It is super time-consuming! The method I specialize in is Hand-Tied Weft extensions, and the move-up maintenance takes 10 minutes if you are consistent and stay on schedule with your appointments. I usually have my clients do an install and a move-up five weeks later. If they have been taking really good care of their hair, they might even be able to do another move five weeks after that, but if not, a reinstall.

Your haircare secret?

My secret of the moment is invigorating your scalp with hair oils. My top two scalp-health products are both by Kérastase: Nutri-Supplement Scalp Serum and Potentialiste Hair and Scalp Serum. We need to take care of the scalp to have healthy, shiny hair! I also make my own secret formula, but that’s my secret.