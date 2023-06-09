17 Rapid Fire Questions With Marcus Samuelsson

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Food & Drink People

Modern Luxury sat down with superstar chef Marcus Samuelsson to get his quick answers to 17 of our questions.

From favorite ingredient to cook with to the best way to elevate a simple dish and more, Samuelsson takes us on a tour of culinary acumen.

Read our Q&A with below:

Favorite ingredient to cook with? Fish

Signature dish? I would say the Swediopian.

Sweet or savory? Savory.

Meat or veg? Veg, meat?

Best cooking tip you've ever received? To cook with love and taste, taste, taste.

Most challenging dish you've ever cooked? Oh the most challenging dishes I've cooked [were] most of the time in Switzerland where the recipes can be in either French or German you had to convert it and it was always so difficult to do and they love that.

Favorite food city in the world? Can I pick two? My favorite two food cities are New York City and Singapore.

Top three essential ingredients in French cooking? They are the same. Butter, butter and butter.

Favorite food and wine pairing? I love, really, really good, beautiful sushi, the rice is just a little bit warm and just a little bit of sake with that. I love this pairing.

Must have herb or spice in your pantry? Must have spice in my pantry?Berbere all the way from Ethiopia.

One ingredient you can't stand? I never really met an ingredient I can't stand. I've met people I can't stand.

Favorite comfort food? Favorite comfort food for me would be the Ethiopian dish Dora Wat, which is a beautful, thick chicken stew that I just love to eat.

Best food memory from your childhood? Oh, best food memory from my childhood? Beating my sisters in rolling meatballs. They didn't know we were competing but I knew.

Favorite dessert? Best dessert? Nothing is better than roller blading with my son Zion, getting ice cream in Central Park. That's the best dessert.

Best way to elevate a simple dish? The best way to elevate a simple dish is to cook it when it's in season, when the ingredients are in season. You can do the same recipe, but you know, corn in August is very different than corn in February.

When in doubt always add more? Love

But never go to heavy on the? Salt.

Watch the full video below:

