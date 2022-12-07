See Mariah Carey, Jessica Chastain And More Celebrate Moet's 'Your Voices' Sculpture In NYC

By: Michael Tommasiello By: Michael Tommasiello | | People

The holiday season has officially started in New York City. The wreaths are up, store windows along 5th Avenue are decked out with holiday treatments, and everyone can feel that magic is in the air.

New York is a highly romanticized city, and for good reason. Here, the holiday season has a way of enveloping you, evoking those childhood memories when it felt like anything was possible. Likewise, Moët knows the importance of the holiday season better than most, as every glass of the company’s beloved champagne feels like a holiday in a glass.

That was never more evident than at Moët's annual holiday fete, held at Lincoln Center to coincide with the debut of British artist Es Devlin’s illuminated kinetic sculpture. Titled “Your Voices,” the fantastical piece had everyone in attendance believing in magic.

Upon arriving and gazing upon the grand new piece, guests were ushered into the theater to celebrate and toast the season with friends, as well as some of the biggest names in art and culture.

Everywhere you looked, one could feel the joy and quite literally see the sparkles of the holiday season. From Jessica Chastain and Sienna Miller catching up over glasses of champagne, to Trevor Noah chatting and laughing with an excited fan, the energy was electric.

Globally-renowned DJ Vashtie Kola provided the musical backdrop from atop a grand champagne-glass pyramid, while guests danced and drank unaware of the surprise that awaited.

The evening featured a dedicated toast to Moët & Chandon’s Toast for a Cause initiative, inspired by the “Your Voices” sculpture and was in partnership with the Endangered Language Alliance.

We caught Chastain on the red carpet. The celebrated actress was wearing Prabal Gurung (who was also in attendance) and was excited to be supporting such a magnificent cause.

“I had no idea that New York City is a home to 700 different languages,” Chastain said. “I learned that [Moët is] contributing tonight to the Endangered Language Alliance, so it helps protect the languages that are starting to disappear. The reason I make New York City my home is because of its diversity; its inclusivity. It definitely is the most diverse place in the world in terms of languages, so I'm very happy to be here to support that.”

As the celebration continued, the conversation turned to Chastain's own holiday traditions and of course, her drink of choice.

“I have a cocktail with champagne,” she said. “It's become public whenever I go on the Graham Norton Show, because it's a glass of champagne with a little vodka inside. It's amazing.”

At about 8:45 pm, the music stopped and guests were ushered into the theater for a special surprise.

The one and only Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, came out in spectacular fashion and performed a medley of her hits, ending of course with the massive holiday favorite. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sent the entire crowd of guests into a full holiday frenzy, and the Moët was flowing to keep spirits merry and bright.

The snow may not have landed in NYC yet, but if last night is any indication, the holiday magic is surely upon us. Learn more about the "Your Voices" sculpture and Moet's at moet.com.