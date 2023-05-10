17 Rapid Fire Questions With Mario Carbone

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Food & Drink People

Mario Carbone, the co-founder of Major Food Group, obvioulsy has a lot of thoughts on food and cooking.

See More: Mario Carbone Talks Building His Culinary Empire And His Passions Outside The Kitchen

We spoke to the famous restauranteur to get his answers to our rapid fire questions. See it below:

Your favorite ingredient to cook with? Love.

Signature dish? Two eggs over easy. Old bay, side of avocado.

Savory or sweet? Sweet

Pasta or pizza? Pasta.

Best cooking tip you've ever received? Buy amazing ingredients and get out of their way.

Favorite cuisine outside of Italian? Barbecue.

Most challenging dish you've ever cooked? Pommes Anna 2001 Restaurant Daniel.

Favorite food city in the world? New York

Top three essential ingredients in Italian cooking? Great olive oil, Pasta & Tomato.

Favorite type of pasta? Martelli.

Must have herb or spice in your pantry? Tabasco.

One ingredient you can't stand? Cooked anchovies.

Favorite comfort food? Cereal.

Best food memory from your childhood? Going tomato picking with my grandparents as a child.

Favorite Italian dessert? Affogato

Best way to elevate a simple dish? Buy great ingredients and get out of their way.

If you could cook for any celebrity, who would it be? Francis Albert Sinatra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean Drive (@oceandrivemag)