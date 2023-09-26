11 Rapid Fire Questions With Renowned Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Interviews Style

RENOWNED MAKEUP ARTIST TO THE STARS MARIO DEDIVANOVIC (@MARIODEDIVANOVIC) AND FOUNDER OF MAKEUP BY MARIO (@MAKEUPBYMARIO) SHARES HIS SECRETS TO ACHIEVING EFFORTLESSLY FLAWLESS GLAM AND PERFECTLY SNATCHED CONTOUR.



MARIO DEDIVANOVIC PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAND

Favorite makeup trend right now?

I may be slightly biased, but I’d have to say my signature lip lift.

Top tip for achieving a sculpted look?

Keep it easy with my Two-Step Transformation. Use my Soft Sculpt transforming skin enhancer for a sheer, softly sculpted look, then set it with my transforming skin perfector.

Favorite makeup product in your kit?

My new SurrealSkin Awakening concealer and my Master Mattes eyeshadow palette.

Worst makeup faux pas?

People struggle to find the right foundation shade. The wrong foundation match can leave a line along the jawline, so I created my SurrealSkin foundation with multi-match shade development so that your natural skin shines through and more than one shade can work beautifully. It’s helped put an end to shade selection anxiety.

A must-have product for travel?

My SurrealSkin Awakening concealer and Tatcha luminous deep hydration lifting mask, especially on long, overnight flights.

Light glam or full glam?

I love both, and it depends on the occasion but if I have to choose just one— light!

What’s your all-time favorite makeup look you’ve created?

I have so many favorite red carpet looks and magazine covers over the years, but one of the most meaningful was creating my big sister’s makeup look for her wedding many years ago.

Most memorable career moment?

Launching Makeup By Mario in Sephora. Seeing my dream and vision come true after 20 years was hands down the most memorable thus far.

Favorite makeup tip or hack?

I love to layer powders and creams. I’ll apply my Soft Pop blush stick or blush veil over powder for extra grip, then finish with powder blush to set it so it lasts all day.

How has your makeup style evolved over the years?

My style has evolved naturally with the times. I’m currently into a softer aesthetic overall, but the finished look is still always polished.

One thing you are excited about in the makeup industry?

I love to see the rise of and love for artistry brands. Seeing all the options available today that we didn’t have when I started over 20 years ago is incredible.



Re

Makeup by Mario’s most popular products including Master Mattes Eyeshadow palette, Soft Pop blush stick, Surreal Skin Awakening concealer and Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAND