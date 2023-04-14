Mark D. Sikes Releases New Home Collection With Anthropologie

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate Feature Features Home & Real Estate Featured HBCM Home HBAT Collections HBBO Collections HBCA Collections HBCH Collections HBCM Collections HBDC Collections HBMI Collections HBNY Collections HBSC Collections HBTX Collections

Beloved author and interior designer Mark D. Sikes has released a new collection of gorgeous home decor and apparel items with Anthropologie.

Known for his home interior books “Beautiful” and “More Beautiful,” Sikes is now expanding his footprint with his jaw-dropping new collection with Anthropologie, a continuation of his existing collaboration with the brand. Sikes burst onto the scene with “Beautiful,” which quickly became a New York Times bestseller thanks to its gorgeous collection of blue-and-white vignettes, eye-catching colors, timeless patterns and seamless indoor/outdoor design. Apart from his talents as an author, Sikes’ qualifications include projects at the White House and Blair House. A true embodiment of American sensibilities, Sikes’ rooms are vibrant yet timeless, full of natural light and drenched in expertly balanced color. Traditional design lovers, look no further.

Sikes’ newest with Anthropologie is the designer’s second collaboration with the beloved home and apparel brand. The collection rings true to Sikes’ classic blend of lived-in charm with maximalist prints, resulting in a thoughtful curation of pieces that will beautifully elevate a variety of spaces. Both timeless and on-trend, pieces such as the gorgeous floral wallpaper and throw blanket speak to the welcome widespread revival of traditional style. Splurge on the canopy bed for a statement piece to anchor the bedroom, or incorporate the modular ottoman in floral print to brighten up any room. The stunning sateen euro shams in blue are reminiscent of a drool-worthy china pattern, making them a traditionalist’s dream. Outfitting a coastal home? The dining chairs outfitted with the windowpane upholstery are the perfect addition thanks to their cotton-linen blend, paper cord seat back and oak wood legs. We also love the ready-to-wear offerings, including a printed kimono, tunic set, printed jumpsuit and puff-sleeve dress, all of which have us dreaming of sundrenched days collecting shells on the beach or picnicking in summer grasses. Each and every piece of the collection combines Sikes’ balanced eye with only-at-Anthro touches, resulting in pieces that will serve you and your home for years to come. The collection is currently available to shop here.