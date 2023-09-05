Did You Know You Can Be On ‘Hot Ones?’

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature Travel

Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones has attracted industry elite over the course of seven years. We’ve graciously been treated to witnessing the likes of Cate Blanchett, Billie Eilish, Gordon Ramsay, Dave Grohl, Paul Dano and more all take on “the wings of death” while being peppered with questions.

Perhaps it's this unique approach to the celebrity interview or maybe it's Evan’s earnest, thoughtfully researched line of questions that makes the show so beloved. But one thing is for sure. Even though sitting in the hot seat sure looks unpleasant, we’ve all dreamed of doing it and right now you have the chance to.

No, you’re not suddenly going to become world-famous and jet off on a press tour. All you have to do is be a Marriott Bonvoy member.

In 2018, Marriott Bonvoy debuted a program called Marriott Bonvoy Moments that offers special experiences across entertainment, arts, lifestyle, sports and culinary fields. A couple of prime examples include attending every regular season away game of your favorite NFL team and taking a joy ride in the Honda S2000 from 2 Fast 2 Furious. To earn, members rack up points from travel and everyday activities.

Upping the ante, Marriott Bonvoy launched One Point Moments earlier this summer. This gives members access to limited-edition experiences for just one loyalty point. Each One Point Moment is revealed on social media just a few weeks before the moment opens for redemption, of which only a handful are available.

Next up in the One Point Moment drop lineup is sitting in the Hot Ones seat with host Sean Evans. Only six of these packages will be up for grabs, which become available on Sept. 14 at noon ET. There will also be an additional three available for auction at the same time.

The lucky Marriott Bonvoy members who snag the package will then get the Hot Ones treatment in New York City on Oct. 13.

Then, later in the fall, Marriott Bonvoy members who are fans of true crime can get excited about the chance to uncover a true crime mystery with Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat of the podcast Crime Junkie.

And if you aren’t a member yet, it’s pretty easy to join to get access to these once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Becoming a member and earning points just requires staying one night at a Marriott Bonvoy hotel, taking a qualifying ride with Uber, making a qualifying order with Uber Eats, dining at an Eat Around Town restaurant or making a purchase with a Marriott Bonvoy credit card.

