Martin Garrix Returns To Ultra During Miami Music Week

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Culture, People, Music, Community,

Martin Garrix prepares to return to Ultra's Main Stage during Miami Music Week.



Garrix prepares to return to Miami for Miami Music Week. PHOTO BY LOUIS VAN BAAR

Martin Garrix (@martingarrix), known professionally as GRX, Ytram, and by his quintessential moniker, is regarded as one of the most sought-after DJs in the world. As the youngest artist to ever headline Ultra Miami at age 17 in 2014, the Miami festival holds a special place in his heart.

From breakout singles like “Animals” and “In the Name of Love” to hits including the dynamic “Scared To Be Lonely” featuring Dua Lipa and the infectious festival anthem “Now that I’ve Found You,” Garrix has demonstrated a penchant for crafting poignant pop melodies into euphoric, hands-in-the-air electronic masterpieces. After conquering the stages of renowned festivals across the globe, there is no doubt Garrix will be looking to craft a uniquely momentous Miami Music Week experience for his 2024 performance on the Ultra Main Stage at Bayfront Park. We chat with him to learn more about what we can expect.

What are you most excited about at this year’s Ultra Music Festival?

My set, of course! Ultra always feels like coming home and will always be a special one for me. We’re currently working hard on new visuals and music for my set.



PHOTO BY LOUIS VAN BAAR

What is your favorite Ultra memory?

I have made some of my most special memories at Ultra. My first time playing Ultra, for example, but even before that, when I went to Ultra as a visitor. I was almost at the front of the Main Stage, Fatboy Slim was playing, and suddenly, I heard the intro from my track playing. I couldn’t believe it was happening. What feeling is indescribable.

What is unique about the music scene in Miami?

Especially around Ultra, there is always a huge gathering of the electronic music industry. You will literally run into each other on the street. It’s always nice to catch up with friends and colleagues when I’m there.

Who or what inspires your music?

I can get inspired by anything; even when I travel, I can get inspiration for new ideas, which can happen anywhere. I write a lot on the guitar and need to be home in my studio to finish an idea. It’s my happy place where I’m most comfortable, and that helps with the process.



Martin Garrix performing live. PHOTO BY LOUIS VAN BAAR

Who are your mentors?

I have a lot of artists who inspire me, and I always learn from others when I collaborate with them or work together in the studio. However, the person who inspired me to start making electronic music in the first place is Tiësto.

How do you prepare for a set such as Ultra?

We’re currently working on new visuals for the show, and I’m working on a lot of new music, as well as scouting for new tracks from our label, STMPD, to premiere during my set. I’m always nervous leading up to the show since it’s such an important one.

Three things you can’t live without?

My laptop, headphones and my phone.

What are you most looking forward to this coming year? Are there any new projects we can look out for?

I have been working on a lot of new music that I’m excited to share with everyone. We will also release my full ADE live show at the RAI Amsterdam on my YouTube very soon!