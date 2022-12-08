Wynwood's Newest Brasserie Combines Miami Influences And Modern American Cuisine Creating A Sophisticated Melting Pot Of Flavors

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

Wynwood's first hotel houses Mary Gold's Brasserie, a fabulous new restaurant that offers sophisticated yet approachable cuisine and a cocktail menu that combines inventive ingredients with meticulous technique.

See Also: Now You Can Have Breakfast At Tiffany's At The House's Fabulous Holiday Residence In Miami Design District

MaryGold's serves modern American cuisine inspired by Miami and the melting pot of flavors that characterizes the country's culture. Diners can look forward to fresh, locally caught seafood, house-made pastas, and bold, flavorful plates.

The menu is divided into four sections: To Share, Appetizers, Entrées, and Entrées for Two. Among the small plates available for sharing is the Royal Red Carpaccio, comprised of thinly sliced delicate shrimp served with a warm churro, olive oil, sea salt, and black lemon. Caviar is also available with a sweet potato waffle and aged parmesan crème Fraiche. Appetizers include Ribiolina Tortellini with escargot, pistachio bourguignon, and parsley, as well as seafood dishes such as Stone Oven Baked Oysters with braised greens Nduja Sabayon, lemon and rye crumbs, and Line Caught Sashimi - fresh locally-caught fish with Naranjo agria, scotch bonnet kosho, mustard seed oil, and local radish.

Brad Kilgore, a James Beard "Best Chef: South" nominee and Food & Wine "Best New Chefs in America" alumnus who has been credited with helping define the "Miami dining scene," created and executed the menu at MaryGold's. His impressive resume includes stints at three-star Michelin restaurants Alinea and L20 before relocating to Miami and taking the helm of award-winning restaurant Azul at the Mandarin Oriental. He recently took over as Culinary Director of The Concours Club, a private members-only club with his signature restaurant, Verge. Nonetheless, he's best known for his Miami restaurants Alter, Kaido, and Ember.

"It's great to return to Wynwood after so many years; it has a special place in my heart, and things have really come a long way since I opened Alter years ago," says Kilgore. "MaryGold's is the kind of restaurant that you can come to over and over and always have a different food experience."

Entrées at the restaurant feature bold flavors, such as Grouper Al Pastor with orange peel, annatto seed, cashews, finger lime, and caramelized shallot. Porcelet is peach wood smoked and served with candied hazelnuts, mustard greens, and preserved peach jus. Veggie lovers will appreciate the Cabbage Terrine - Savoy cabbage with mushroom, eggplant, and seaweed vinaigrette. Chicken & The Egg is made with hay-smoked young chicken, soft scrambled egg, whole roasted celeriac, and jus - and a Whole Fish with grapefruit-pepper relish, shaved radish, and a pea tendril salad are two entrees for two.

"The refined yet approachable dining experience at MaryGold's is a direct reflection of the overall guest experience at Arlo Wynwood," said Jennifer Hiblum, general manager of Arlo Wynwood. "We have set out to create unforgettable experiences that reflect an elevated interpretation of the neighborhood through design, sound, art, cuisine, cocktails, and music, and MaryGold's will be the crown jewel of Wynwood's dining scene."

The Baked Florida, a twist on the classic with tropical fruit semifreddo, creamsicle yogurt, and pineapple rum, flambéed tableside, and Carrot Cake Bread Pudding with warm espresso-date caramel and double cream cheese gelato, as well as an array of dessert cocktails, will also be available.

Christine Wiseman, Bar Lab's Global Beverage Director, is in charge of the cocktail program at MaryGold's, which is sure to please even the most discerning guest. Bar Lab catapulted Miami's cocktail scene to national stardom with the opening of James Beard finalist and three-time "Top 50 Bars in the World" award-winner Broken Shaker in 2009. Since then, the company has been redefining the hospitality industry by creating unique, eclectic food and beverage programs for its own venues and companies worldwide.

The Caper Berry, MaryGold's twist on martini service featuring a choice of Grey Goose or Beefeater, Martini Ambrato, house-made umami brine, and a selection of accouterments, and the Tomato & Strawberry with Illegal Mezcal, Cocchi Americano, ambrato, strawberry tomato soda live up to the reputation. The Kumquat & Coconut - coconut fat washed Woodford Reserve, yuzu kumquat demerara, honeysuckle bitters, and grapefruit zest, prepared for two - is a drink to share. There are also beers, dessert cocktails, and digestivos on the menu.

"We are thrilled to be opening in Wynwood this month and excited to welcome our first guests," says Elad Zvi, co-founder/owner of Bar Lab. "Partnering with Chef Brad Kilgore is something we've been talking about for a while. We've been part of Miami's restaurant and bar scene for years and always respected each other's work, style and passion. It's exciting to see it all come to fruition."

The 2000 sq ft eatery, designed by the award-winning firm Meyer Davis and Miami-based MaD Artistic, combines warm and natural woods with lush greenery, industrial floors, ambient lighting, and vibrant pops of color, all of which work together to create a stylishly vibey, relaxed ambiance.

The stunning wrap-around bar with Calacatta marble, ribbed wood panels, and comfortable seating for 20 greets guests as they enter on NW 22nd St. The dining room seats 65 people in a mix of intimate booths, spacious banquettes, and central tables, all perfectly positioned to watch the action in the open kitchen. Outdoor tables can seat up to 55 people and offer various private dining options. The plates are simple and unpretentious, all handcrafted by independent ceramists, allowing Chef Kilgore's food to take center stage. A sprawling wine wall will house an international wine selection, while Mary G's, the restaurant's grab-and-go counter, will serve freshly baked pastries, salads, sandwiches, and a curated selection of snacks and vintage candy.

MaryGold's, located at 18th at 2217 Northwest Miami Court in the Arlo Wynwood hotel, is now open to the public. For more information, visit the website.