NYC's Fine Jewelry And Collectibles Destination Material Good Migrates To Miami

Stepping into the Material Good boutique on the second floor of a building in Soho is akin to making yourself at home in your posh, interior design-obsessed friend’s living room. That’s exactly what founders Rob Ronen and Michael Herman sought to achieve when venturing into the experiential luxury retail world. Experience first, object second.

A boutique NYC destination for fine jewelry and rare timepieces, Material Good is your in-the-know key to luxury goods and era-specific collectibles from designers like Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Hermés and Chanel.

Now it’s arrived in Miami at the height of Art Basel, swapping NYC loft for oceanfront condo in sun-drenched South of Fifth, complete with a private terrace, several lounge areas and fine art from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí and more.

Ronen and Herman have built a business surrounding luxury as an experience, evident through the artfully designed physical space that resembles a residence rather than a commercial space and the highly personalized staff of experts who treat each client as a VIP. Clients set foot in a Material Good boutique because they intend to be there, likely after a word-of-mouth referral and by appointment only.

The brand’s team of gem experts source the highest quality natural diamonds and special stones, working with the individual needs, preferences and budget of each client. Clients can select the engagement ring of their dreams at Material Good as easily as they can lay their eyes on an exceptionally rare timepiece from the Pre-Owned and Vintage Vault, which houses diamond-set Audemars Piguet 5402A series, Patek Philippe 3700s, a diamond-set Cartier Crash, a Rolex Daytona Paul Newman and more.