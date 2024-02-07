Step Inside Material Good's New Luxury Shopping Space

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty Watches Latest Style Style & Beauty Watches Latest

Material Good brings luxury back to shopping with its new home in Miami.



The Material Good Miami maintains the brand’s ethos of inviting customers in for a total luxury experience, where the store feels like you’re hanging out in your friend’s swanky home. PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO

When it comes to luxury goods, Material Good likes to keep it personal. Embodying an ethos that “luxury is an experience over an object,” Material Good opened its doors in a chic NYC loft space in 2015, brought by co-founders Rob Ronen and Michael Herman.

Upon entry, guests feel as though they are invited into the home of Material Good, where prized pieces of art festoon the walls and fine jewelry and watches dazzle under the glass cases that span the space. Just in time for Miami’s Art Week, Material Good opened its first Miami location in a stunning South of Fifth location that builds on this identity.



The vibrant energy of Miami is captured within the space itself, which boasts ocean views, a private terrace, multiple lounge areas and an array of fine art from prestigious artists such as Jean- Michel Basquiat, Richard Prince and Salvador Dalí. Designed to invite discovery in an aspirational yet welcoming atmosphere, shoppers will enjoy a “living space” and a full bar as they browse the meticulously curated offerings.

The selection includes fine jewelry, custom and bridal jewelry, vintage jewelry, rare and vintage timepieces, as well as collectible leather goods from luxury brands like Hermés and Chanel. Material Good’s Pre-Owned and Vintage Vault also houses rare timepieces from luxury brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe.

In a world that has often become depersonalized, Material Good brings back the inimitable experience of not only shopping in person but making the outing a complete luxury experience. And in a city that prioritizes making every outing an experience to remember, Material Good is poised to fit right into its new home in Miami. Open by appointment only, 119 Washington Ave., Ste. 602, @materialgood