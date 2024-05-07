Miami Resident Matthew Chevallard Shares His Seasonal Trend Forecast

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People fashion

Miami resident Matthew Chevallard (@matthewchevallard) knows a thing or two when it comes to men’s fashion. From his early days creating Deltoro Shoes to his recent ventures with BLU Scarpa, Lenys and Concetto Limone and his art gallery The Office.

In Miami, chevallard has been a tastemaker of men’s style. Still, he maintains a strong admiration for the classics. We chat with him to get his seasonal trend forecast as we prepare for summer travel.



Matthew Chevallard at The Office. in Miami Design District PHOTO BY RICHARD BENCOSME

What styles are you gravitating toward currently in men’s fashion?

I always gravitate toward the classics, particularly vintage athletics with quiet luxury. Vintage sportswear from the 80s and 90s is what Blu Scarpa stands for—casualty with elegance.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style represents my upbringing and my experiences throughout my career. I would say it’s Italy sartorial meets Palm Beach prep with some NYC, Milan and Tokyo city influences.

Heading into spring/summer weather, what are your wardrobe and accessory essentials?

Every man should have lots of linen. Texture is always essential and effortless luxury above all. Accessories are also key, with a lot of BLU.

What’s something every man needs in his closet?

Lots of accessories, but great shoes, first and foremost. I always grew up being told to make a strong first impression—you can judge a lot by a person from their shoes. Watches are also important.

What inspires you when you’re designing new collections?

Experiences and memories shaping the identity of collections inspire me. Everything ties into vintage sportswear from the 80s and 90s. I convey being born in Italy from the vantage point of somebody who spent much of their life in the United States.

Who are your fashion icons, personally?

Everyone from James Dean, Dennis Hopper, and Gianni Agnelli to Lapo Elkann and Pharrell.