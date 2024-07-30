10 Must-Try Mediterranean Restaurants In Miami

Food & Drink, Food & Drink News Latest, Food & Drink,

If you can't make it to the Greek Isles this summer, don't worry. Here are some of Miami's best Mediterranean restaurants, with dishes that will transport you to the Aegean Sea.

Avra

Known for its Greek dishes with hand-picked fresh ingredients, Avra features a new take on traditional family recipes passed down over generations. This chic restaurant highlights ingredients like olive oil and sea salt, as well as pristine seafood and vegetables, which emphasize the essence of each dish. Guests can experience a unique way to dine by picking seafood from Avra’s signature ice display featuring an in-season catch like the branzino or dine on menu highlights such as the lobster pasta. 17945 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach / @avraestiatorio

Aba

Aba showcases a modern approach to Mediterranean cooking, celebrating flavor within each dish. These dishes are accompanied by meticulously selected beverages, promoting spirits and rare wines from lesser-known Mediterranean regions. The menu specials include a smoky garlic hummus, whipped feta spread, hamachi, shawarma-spiced skirt steak and bougatsa. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Ste. 101/ @abarestaurant

The Drexel

Explore the simplistic yet elevated dishes at The Drexel, which bring an authentic Mediterranean charm. This casual, elegant restaurant prepares dishes with its renowned wood grill and oven, offering clean flavors from a charcoal grill featuring mouthwatering pizzas, pasta, and locally sourced seafood. Pair these mouthwatering Aegean meals with curated cocktails or a rare boutique wine as you enjoy the welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant brings the sophisticated yet quaint characteristics of the coastal towns of the Mediterranean, creating a restaurant for locals, by locals with an extended Happy Hour daily from 5:30–7:30 p.m. 1436 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach/ @drexelmiami

Casa Neos

Rivera Dining Group’s latest creation offers a serene and refined environment. Casa Neos allows guests to indulge in Aegean culinary delights. The space embodies the essence of European summers while incorporating details of Miami’s vibrant lifestyle. Menu items include homemade bread in a wood-burning oven, fresh whole fish, grilled vegetables and prime meat. Casa Neos provides the freshest produce, handpicked by chef Sebastien Lefort and cared for by local and regional small farm producers, with every bite transporting diners to the shores of the Mediterranean. 40 SW North River Drive, Miami/ @casa_neos

Milos Miami

If you're looking for an elegant night on the Mediterranean Sea, look no further than Milos Miami by Costas Spiliadis in South Beach. While encompassing the Greek word philoxenia, the restaurant strives for upscale hospitality with this indoor Mediterranean gem. With fresh catches imported daily, guests are encouraged to order any seafood dish for a sophisticated and tasty meal. Choose from its seasonal selection of oysters, loup de mer baked in sea salt or avgotaraho, a traditional style of Ancient Greek cured fish for an authentic Mediterranean meal. 730 First St., Miami Beach / @estiatoriomilos

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Known for its South of Fifth location, Abbale Telavivian Kitchen now offers residents another spot to dine on dishes with flavors that combine a number of diverse culinary influences. The recently added Aventura location presents a wide range of modern Mediterranean items within the two locations, South Beach and Aventura. Everything is made fresh, in-house daily, including items like the exceptional pomegranate-honey glazed roasted chicken and the shawarma spiced wagyu picanha steak. Each location brings guests on an adventure of culinary treats with flavors and ingredients, emphasizing quality in traditional family recipes from Co-Founders Samuel Gorenstein and Omer Horev. 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura / 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach @abbaletlv / @abbaletlv

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Close your eyes and immerse yourself in the Aegean Sea at Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami. This Miami hotspot not only mimics the traditional tavernas along the coast of the Aegean, but its flavors perfectly represent the tastes and traditions of the Mediterranean. Blending classic flavors with Turkish tastes, guests can enjoy a whole Mediterranean sea bass, beef skewered souvlaki, or sirloin kofte meatballs paired with grilled halloumi cheese, baked feta or Aegean/Mediterranean olives. The mouthwatering flavors and the Mandolin ambiance are enough to transport you to the Aegean Sea without getting on a plane. 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami / @mandolinrestaurants

DOYA

Looking for the perfect modern Aegean meze with Turkish accents? Based in the heart of Wynwood, DOYA pairs Greek and Turkish cultures and sticks to the pure tradition of preparing food over wood fires and coals. The cold meze includes favorites such as the Cretan feta, octopus salad or the haydari, a garlic yogurt. Enjoy the hot meze specials such as the manti beef dumplings, Adana spiced lamb kebab or mussels in a white wine sauce. 347 NW 24th St., Miami / @doyarestaurant

Byblos Miami

Byblos Miami has been a local favorite for years, representing the classic Eastern Mediterranean aesthetic both in its dishes and ambiance. Including region-specific flavors focusing on both local and traditional tastes, the menu is considered a true Mediterranean mosaic. Its family-style menu has flavors ranging from eggplant kibbeh to roasted lamb shoulder, ensuring guests enjoy the perfect Mediterranean flavors they’re looking for. 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / @byblosmiami

Strawberry Moon

In the heart of the Goodtime Hotel, guests can enjoy high energy paired with delicious Mediterranean cuisines. The indoor-to-outdoor space, complemented with a rosy hue, will transport guests to a pool party on the Mediterranean Sea. With traditional mezze options including hummus, tzatziki, or baba ganoush, guests can pair these light snacks with pide Turkish pizzas or different kebabs. Guests can choose from specialty cocktails or bottle services catering to an exceptional time. 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach / @strawberrymoon