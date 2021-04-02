Meet David Imonitie, Creating a League of His Own As a Man of Multiple Talents

| April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

To work with an aim to create milestones for oneself in a particular area of interest is one thing, but to go ahead and work with an aim to help people in their careers and life and help them thrust forward in the same is a different thing altogether. Only a few people have been able to do the 'different' and create a powerful impact on people's lives with whatever they taken in their hands. All those people who have done the unusual are the ones who have worked with the noble intention to create a magical difference in people's lives. We came across one such high-performing and passionate individual named David Imonitie from the US, who has totally spellbound people with all that he has done so far in his career.



Today, to even think of getting into the vast entrepreneurial world and excel beyond boundaries in any field is not what people achieve every day. However, David Imonitie is the one who has done that successfully and has risen high with all that he has chosen to do in life and his vast career. He stands tall in the business world as a multi-millionaire serial entrepreneur and loves being called a top business and leadership strategist. Apart from that, he manages several hats on his head as an investor, inspirational teacher, top belief and achievement coach and a loving family man as well.



Born in 1983, little did David Imonitie know that growing up life would place him in front of endless opportunities where he can do more and be more and help others do the same. Interestingly, he is the one who made his first million dollars at only 27 years of age. For the past 16 years, this man has been in the world of business and helped people create their desired income for them to create a harmonious lifestyle. Over the years, the kind of experiences he has gained, he thought of translating the same through his book and hence, came into existence his best-seller, "Conceive Believe Achieve'.



Originally this tremendous talent hails from Nigeria and his family got shifted to the US when he was all of 10 years old. Sports was also where David Imonitie found his passion and growing up also found a close inclination towards the world of entrepreneurship. David Imonitie began with the networking marketing field, then got into the coffee industry, where he struck gold and made his first million dollars at 27. Over the years, his hunger to grow as an entrepreneur has allowed him to expand into other niches as well.



To do something better for people, he incepted 'Believe Nation', which is a beautiful forum that goes ahead in enhancing people's quality of life, educating them with concepts and values that the talented entrepreneur has built his foundations on and supports people with their lifestyle, attitude, and finances. As a coach and mentor, he has helped thousands of people and turned them into 6-7 figure earners. He is a philanthropist who also set up his foundation named 'iBelieveFoundation', providing essentials and education to the marginalized communities in Africa.



Looking at the journey this man has created for himself, people can notice that there's probably nothing he can't ace and excel at. He keeps learning and keeps expanding into different fields, only to create an impact on people's lives through his works. To know more, follow him on Instagram @davidimonitie.