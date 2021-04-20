Dr. Bobbi: From A Science Geek Obsessed With Teeth To Brooklyn's Top Dentist

By: Karishhma Ashwin | April 20, 2021 | Sponsored Post

When she was a young girl, Dr. Bobbi Peterson loved spending her free time reading books instead of watching TV or running around with the other kids. Every night, she would curl up in her bed with a book. Curiously enough, she didn't read children's books, but science books, and Dr. Bobbi truly enjoyed learning about teeth and dental medicine.

It didn't take long before Dr. Bobbi's parents noticed that she was obsessed with teeth. Every morning and evening, she would brush her teeth meticulously, and she was one of the few children in this world who never missed flossing. It didn't take long before Dr. Bobbi started giving her friends and family advice related to teeth and oral hygiene.

Her passion for science and obsession with teeth gradually laid the groundwork for her future career. When she was in high school, Dr. Bobbi Peterson already knew that she wanted to work as an orthodontist so she could help people achieve the beautiful, healthy smiles they desired.

Dr. Bobbi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at Drexel University in Philadelphia, and she completed her orthodontic residency at Maimonides Hospital in Borough Park, Brooklyn. Shortly after, she established her practice.

While building her practice, Dr. Bobbi dedicated herself to maintaining contact with the field of academia by working as a Resident Attending at Kings County Hospital. She also joined NYC Cosmetic and General Dentistry, a flourishing practice in Manhattan, which allowed her to work with a well renowned celebrity dentist.

Now, Dr. Bobbi Peterson is one of only three black female orthodontists practicing in Brooklyn and the only black female orthodontist in New York City who owns the building of her practice.

Dr. Bobbi opened her first practice, Aces Braces, in 2008. However, she had to move to three different locations since the building owners kept increasing her rent by $1,000 a month. This motivated Dr. Bobbi to work hard until she could afford her practice. "Having my own practice and owning the building was definitely one of the greatest challenges in my career, but also one of my most significant achievements," Dr. Bobbi explains.

Dr. Bobbi believes that it is possible to overcome all challenges, as long as a person works hard. “The key to success is persistence. If you want to achieve something, you have to fight for it. It doesn’t matter how many times you fail, as long as you get up and try again,” Dr. Bobbi says. “I would never get to where I am if I gave up after experiencing my first failure."