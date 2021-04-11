Meet Godson Umeh, Who Has Given The World The Best Custom Jewelry Designs

| April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

His exquisite creations have found a huge customer base who vouch for his unique jewelry collection.



Jewelry has been the favourite of mankind since ages and its history dates back to the time as early as human civilization. The designs have undergone a drastic change with time, and creativity of the current breed of jewelry designers have taken the popularity of trendy jewelry to the next level. It has become an important part of fashion accessory in present time as the glittery pieces come in various sizes, shapes and weightage which can be worn for every occasion. There are many world class jewelry designers who have marked their presence in the industry given their creativity and immense talent in churning out amazing pieces of jewelry, but there is one name who stands apart from others owing to his distinct collection of pieces which are a way ahead in design and quality, he is Godson Umeh.



Gordon hails from Reading, United Kingdom, and has always been in awe of those glittering pieces of jewels since his early days. Jewelry and watches were what interested him since the beginning and he had made up his mind to further his career towards these going ahead. At 19, he jumped into the profession full time by quitting his studies and start his entrepreneurial journey. To hone his skills, he started visiting diamond street in New York to learn more about the nitty-gritties of the trade and gain more knowledge on the workings of the jewelry business. After gaining adequate and in-depth know-how, he decided to take the final plunge into the profession by establishing his own brand 'GodsonThePlug'.



Godson's company is famous for creating exquisite pieces of rings and pendants which are entirely customizable according to specific needs. When asked about what made him deal in custom jewelry Gordon is quick to respond, "I feel that jewelry forms an important part of fashion and it should be created according to specific wants. The adornments should match the clothes you wear, and that's possible only when the pieces are customized and made to match specific fashion, hence I started the custom jewelry business as it is in more demand than the traditional ones."



Godson's designs have found a wide customer base and his designs have been appreciated worldwide. His designs have been adorned by some popular names like Zlatan Ibile who is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, musician and dancer. Godson has created a custom made 'ZTTW' chain for the renowned personality. He has also made a custom thorne chain for Raheem Sterling, an English professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team and a custom ring for Leon Bailey, a Jamaican professional footballer who plays as a winger for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Jamaica national football team. His celebrity client list is growing by the day given his excellent designs which are getting popular with time.



"I want to take my brand on the top of the global platform, specially in the United States, Nigeria and other parts of the world. My aim is to take the brand on the top in the next five years," concludes Gordon.



To know more about him, follow his Instagram.