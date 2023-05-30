Meet the Company That Wants You to Map Out Your Life

By B. Alan Dorfman By B. Alan Dorfman | May 30, 2023 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post
Maps have been an integral part of human civilization for centuries. They have helped us navigate through unknown territories, understand the world around us, and even plot our courses in life.
From ancient maps etched onto clay tablets to the modern-day digital maps that we access through our smartphones, the art and science of mapmaking has, like most things, evolved over time. Enter MixPlaces, a new and ambitious company that wants to take mapping to the next level by helping you create custom maps that help you navigate through life—but not in the way you think.
In the past, maps have been essential to getting around, from exploring local neighborhoods to discovering new continents, humans have used maps to grasp the vastness of the planet that surrounds us.
But now, with GPS rendering physical maps virtually useless, maps have come to take a whole new purpose—mapping personal journeys.
Custom Maps: The Concept
Custom maps are not a new concept. For decades, people have been creating personalized maps to commemorate special occasions such as weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries.
MixPlaces took this idea to a whole new level. No longer do custom maps mean blurry screenshots with low-quality filter overlays.
With this cool new startup, you can create maps that highlight your favorite places, important milestones, and the routes you take most frequently. With MixPlaces, you can write your story—not in the form of an autobiography, but rather as an autobiographical map.
Let’s take a closer look at the evolution of cartography throughout the centuries to figure out where it might end up in the future.
From Parchment to Pixels: The Evolution of Mapmaking Through the Ages
Maps may seem like antiquated forms of technology, but they were once as new and exciting as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. It all started in the cradle of civilization, Mesopotamia.
Mapmaking, also known as cartography, has a rich and diverse history that can be traced back to ancient civilizations. Babylonian maps, which date back to around 600 BCE, were some of the earliest known maps. They depicted cities, temples, and rivers, and were inscribed on clay tablets.
The ancient Greeks also made significant contributions to mapmaking, with notable figures such as Ptolemy, who created a world map in the 2nd century CE, using longitude and latitude lines.
During the Roman era, maps were used to depict boundaries, trade routes, and military campaigns. The famous Tabula Peutingeriana, a medieval copy of a Roman road map, is an example of the sophisticated mapmaking techniques employed by the Romans.
Image Credit: Digital Maps of the Ancient World
In the medieval period, cartographers began using more advanced techniques such as the use of longitude and latitude, and projections to create more accurate maps. This period also saw the creation of the first world map by the Arab geographer Al-Idrisi in the 12th century.
The Age of Exploration in the 15th and 16th centuries led to a significant increase in mapmaking as explorers sought to chart new territories and trade routes. European explorers such as Columbus, Magellan, and Vasco da Gama created detailed maps of their discoveries, which helped pave the way for future exploration and colonization.
Modern Mapmaking
In the 20th century, mapmaking underwent a major transformation with the advent of digital technology. Maps could now be created, stored, and accessed digitally, and the use of satellite imagery and GPS made maps more accurate than ever before. The development of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) has also enabled mapmakers to create complex maps that incorporate various layers of data, such as demographics, land use, and environmental factors.
Today, maps play a crucial role in a wide range of industries, from transportation and urban planning to disaster response and national security. The history of mapmaking is a testament to the enduring human desire to explore, understand, and navigate the world around us.
The Future of Maps
With a rich and interesting history, it seems that everything’s been done in the world of maps. We can easily access world maps, country maps, and even street maps. What more could there possibly be?
The digitalization of maps may have put us at a navigational advantage, but it also gave us the room to add a fun new twist to the art of mapmaking. We no longer need to create new maps to get from one point to another; even with an everchanging landscape of roads, bridges, and city limits, digital maps are able to self-actualize. Hell, some of them even show you traffic jams!
So, what’s left to do with these once-necessary geographical artworks? Well, we can make them our own.
A Life Worth Mapping
The notion of custom maps isn’t all that new, but it has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, especially with the rise of e-commerce and online shopping. It is now easier than ever to create and order personalized products, from mugs and t-shirts to name plates and even cosmetics.
Custom maps are popularly used to commemorate special occasions, events, or milestones. They can be used to showcase your favorite places or highlight your adventures. MixPlaces takes the concept of custom maps to the next level by creating maps that are designed specifically to tell the story of your life.
The Florida-based company helps you create maps that highlight the places that are important to you, such as your home, your most beloved travel destination, or your favorite hangout spots.
The beautiful thing about mapmaking shifting from essential to recreational is that the sky’s the limit. You may be thinking, why would I make maps based on my own life? Who do I think I am, Genghis Khan?
The Importance of Your Own Maps
The truth is, you’re just as important as any historical figure that’s ever lived.
Okay, maybe not as important historically, but we’re all humans here, right? Your story matters as much as the next guy’s. And more importantly, your story matters to you much more than the next guy’s, so why not be self-important and fun and give your future self the pleasure of preserved memories?
If you need a few more reasons to convince you, here’s a quick list:
Memory Keeping: A custom map is a great way to capture and preserve memories. By highlighting the places that are important to you, you can create a visual record of your life that can be passed down to future generations.
Navigational Aid: A custom map can help you navigate through your daily life. By highlighting the places you frequent most often, you can easily find your way around without having to rely on GPS. It may sound crazy now, but you’ll thank us during the apocalypse.
Inspiration: A custom map can be a source of inspiration. By highlighting your favorite places, you can be reminded of the people, experiences, and activities that bring you joy. Alternatively, you can create a bucket list wall, where a new map is added every time you accomplish a goal, whether it be graduating law school or winning a hot dog eating contest.
Personalization: A custom map is a unique and personal item that reflects your individuality, personality, and style. This isn't a generic, mass-produced canvas you can find in any home goods section, this is a custom, meaningful piece designed by you.
Gifting: Custom maps can make great gifts for loved ones. A map that showcases a shared experience or memory can be a meaningful and thoughtful gift that will be cherished for years to come. Even if the experience isn't shared, a custom map is a wonderful way to help someone you love to mark a special time in their life.
A Map to Call Your Own
MixPlaces may be open for anyone to use, but that doesn’t mean that we’re all buying the same exact thing and decorating our spaces the exact same way, like those robot people in dystopian movies.
MixPlaces has hundreds of customization options, and how you mix and match these design decisions will ensure that not only is your map one-of-a-kind, but also that it exudes your personality and speaks to your life story.
Make it cerulean blue. Make it the colors of your favorite cartoon character or sports team or whatever it is you’re into. Do whatever you want, but make it you.
MixPlaces wants you to map out your life. They want you to remember where you’ve been and what makes you the person you are. They want you to cherish your core memories and smile when you think back to little inside jokes or embarrassing stories or special moments.
Now that maps aren’t just made for navigation purposes, we have a chance to turn them into something they’ve never been before: personal relics from our own, historically non-important pasts.
Custom maps are much more than latitude and longitude lines, they’re the corners and coordinates that have brought us to where we are now. They’re made to represent the seams and threads that keep us together.
Map More!
Maps have been around for a crazy long time, but they’ve never been as easier to make, customize, and make our own. They’ve never lent themselves to personal microhistories like they do today.
With MixPlaces at the forefront of this movement, we have the chance to create personalized maps designed for our eyes—and the eyes of those who we let see— only.
From Then to Now
The history of mapmaking is a testament to the enduring human desire to explore, understand, and navigate the world around us. From ancient clay tablets and papyrus scrolls to the sophisticated digital maps we have today, maps have helped us make sense of our surroundings and plot our journeys through life.
MixPlaces allows users to take mapmaking to the next level by allowing us to create custom maps that tell the story of our lives. These maps can serve as a unique and personal record of our experiences, memories, and journeys.
Whether used for navigation, inspiration, memory keeping, or personalization, maps will continue to play an important role in our lives for years to come. The future of mapmaking is exciting, as technology continues to advance and new possibilities emerge. Only time will tell if maps make a navigation comeback, but for now, they’re free to serve a creative and beautiful purpose—to help us remember.
Photography by: