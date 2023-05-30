Meet the Company That Wants You to Map Out Your Life

Maps have been an integral part of human civilization for centuries. They have helped us navigate through unknown territories, understand the world around us, and even plot our courses in life.

From ancient maps etched onto clay tablets to the modern-day digital maps that we access through our smartphones, the art and science of mapmaking has, like most things, evolved over time. Enter MixPlaces, a new and ambitious company that wants to take mapping to the next level by helping you create custom maps that help you navigate through life—but not in the way you think.

In the past, maps have been essential to getting around, from exploring local neighborhoods to discovering new continents, humans have used maps to grasp the vastness of the planet that surrounds us.

But now, with GPS rendering physical maps virtually useless, maps have come to take a whole new purpose—mapping personal journeys.

Custom Maps: The Concept

Custom maps are not a new concept. For decades, people have been creating personalized maps to commemorate special occasions such as weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries.

MixPlaces took this idea to a whole new level. No longer do custom maps mean blurry screenshots with low-quality filter overlays.

With this cool new startup, you can create maps that highlight your favorite places, important milestones, and the routes you take most frequently. With MixPlaces, you can write your story—not in the form of an autobiography, but rather as an autobiographical map.

Let’s take a closer look at the evolution of cartography throughout the centuries to figure out where it might end up in the future.

From Parchment to Pixels: The Evolution of Mapmaking Through the Ages

Maps may seem like antiquated forms of technology, but they were once as new and exciting as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. It all started in the cradle of civilization, Mesopotamia.