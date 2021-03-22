Meet The Surprising Megastars Behind Finnish-Inspired Long Drink

Paige Mastrandrea | March 22, 2021 | People

CO-OWNERS MILES TELLER, KYGO AND RICKIE FOWLER UNITE OVER A LOVE FOR A FINNISH COCKTAIL AS THEY BRING LONG DRINK TO THE U.S.



The history of the Finnish “long drink” stems back to the 1952 Summer Olympics in Finland when consumers were seeking a liquor-based drink that satisfied factors of both convenience and taste—and thus, the concept of the fancied “long drink” was born. Now, from Finland to the U.S., Long Drink (@longdrink) is arriving in style thanks to its star-powered ownership, but most importantly, its unique composition as a beverage choice.



Proving that alcohol does indeed unite all, co-owners and close friends Miles Teller, Kygo and Rickie Fowler came together to serve as co-owners of the beverage. Spanning three industries from different backgrounds, the ownership embodies the brand’s message that it is a drink for anyone and everyone to come and enjoy.

The premade, canned cocktail is composed of a smooth gin liquor base and combined with refreshing citrus soda that makes for the perfect drink on any occasion. It’s smooth and digestible, created with natural flavors and fermented sugar. Long Drink is available in four varieties, ranging from the Long Drink Traditional, all natural at 5.5% alcohol by volume; to the zero-sugar Long Drink Zero at 5% ABV; the Long Drink Strong, all natural with 8.5% ABV; and the cranberry-flavored Long Drink Cranberry, all natural at 5.5% ABV.



With a Long Drink in hand, good times will flow, and we learn that straight from the men behind the cocktail. Here, I chat with co-owners Miles Teller and Kygo to hear what Long Drink means to them personally.

What drew you to Long Drink?

K: The company’s vibe and taste really matched our brand and what we’ve been building, so we couldn’t be more excited to be involved.

Favorite memory associated with it?

MT: Drinking it with my wife and our closest friends and family in our hotel room on our wedding day.

K: I first heard of the Long Drink when I was DJing my good friend Miles Teller’s wedding in Hawaii last year. We all had them and I instantly loved the taste.

What’s your favorite setting to enjoy a Long Drink?

MT: I’ve honestly never opened one up and wished I was drinking something else. It’s a taste and refreshment unlike anything else, and so I’ve enjoyed one just about anywhere. But if I had to narrow it down, I would say the golf course, beach, boat, around a bonfire with friends, on ice listening to music and watching my Phillies and Eagles.

What lifestyle does Long Drink embody?

MT: The Long Drink embodies the history of Finland and all of the beauty of the country and the people who inhabit it. They are a proud group, and I couldn’t be happier for us to be bringing it to the U.S. The Long Drink is for anyone and everyone.

Describe it in three words.

MT: The legend continues…