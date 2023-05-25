What To Do This Memorial Day Weekend In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Events Entertainment Community

The unofficial start of summer commences this weekend with Memorial Day’s arrival—not that Miamians are keeping track when swimsuit weather blesses us year-round. However, the difference is tangible when the crowds of northern migrants head back to their nests for the season, leaving the locals to their tried-and-true vices sans the traffic.

Back on the home front there’s plenty to do over the federal holiday that is Memorial Day and the three-day weekend that comes with it. In fact, Eventbrite has named Miami as the best city to celebrate long weekends followed by San Francisco, New York, Atlanta and D.C., based on the percentage of events currently scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend across the U.S.

Before we get into it, we’d like to acknowledge the selfless men and women that sacrificed their lives for our freedom and safety, as well as the veterans and active members of the military. Cue all the red, white and blue attire at your neighbor’s grill-out.

In addition to Memorial Day-specific programming, don’t forget to check out some of these scenic parks in Miami that provide the perfect picnic setup for your artfully crafted cheese board. It’ll be hot, so make sure you factor in some time for cooling off at the pool, whether it be atop a roof or facing the ocean. All that time spent outdoors will have you working up an appetite, best satiated at one of these top influencer-approved brunch experiences in Miami.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show

This two-day spectacle is a Memorial Day Weekend favorite in Miami, when a cluster of airplanes and vessels are tasked with entertaining the masses in honor of our soldiers and first responders. Coined “The Greatest Show Above the Earth,” the beachside demonstration will spotlight the men, women, technology and equipment across all six branches of the military.

Prepare yourself for the Hyundai Music Explosion featuring Big & Rich, a Veterans Florida Fireworks Extravaganza, an interactive military display village, an offshore powerboat racing exhibition and more adrenaline-infused action. The fun takes place along Ocean Drive near Lummus Beach, while the jets and drone shows can be detected down the entire shore.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party at the Moxy South Beach

Luckily, you don’t have to trek to the beach to experience the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in all of its glory—you can do so from the comfortable couches of The Upside Rooftop at Moxy South Beach on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Free for hotel guests and $10 for non-guests, the watch party includes a robust cookout offering everything from traditional hot dogs and burgers to elote and potato salad.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show Watch Party at The Gabriel South Beach

Another watch party to put on your radar is the one at The Gabriel South Beach’s hidden rooftop, which will be decked out in patriotic embellishments and fully stocked with refreshing beverages. Marvel at the aerialists and parachute teams doing their thing while you’re adequately wined and dined.

“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” at Frost Science

Check out the largest touring collection of mummified remains at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science during the museum’s extended hours for Memorial Day Weekend. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., you have the unique opportunity of viewing the “Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” and learning about the mummified remains of 40 real humans and animals and 80 rare artifacts.

Asian Street Food Festival at Smorgasburg Miami

Miami’s largest outdoor food market is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in Miami Beach and Wynwood with a three-day Asian street food takeover. South Florida vendors and Smorgasburg’s mainstays will be highlighting unique dishes from countries like India, Japan, Vietnam and China, only available during the festival.

The event introduces ten new guest vendors to the market, including Bib Gourmand restaurant Phuc Yea, and each will present their own special dishes ranging from lechon belly to ube (purple yam) blondies. To complement the cuisine, there will also be Polynesian performances and Hawaiian Ukulele music, in addition to cooking demos, calligraphy and art classes.

Afro Nation

The world’s biggest afrobeats festival is coming to loanDepot Park for the first time with a killer lineup in tow (Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, etc.) Produced by Live Nation, Event Horizon and Smade Entertainment), the two-day festival highlights the key players in afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall, amapiano and Afro House. With a golden ticket, attendees unlock four days of DJ sets and access to the main floor of the stadium, as well as an offsite welcome and closing party.

Bryson Tiller at Oasis Wynwood

The party goes on at outdoor festival venue Oasis with Bryson Tiller stealing the show. In the center of the action in Wynwood on May 28, let Bryson Tiller’s “Back And I’m Better” tour get you in the celebratory spirit. It may be a Sunday, but it’s still a weekend night.

EPIC Summer Pool Party with DJ Chus

It’s not a long weekend in Miami without a pool party in the mix. Make a splash at the EPIC Summer Pool Party in Downtown while grooving to beats by DJ Chus. The festivities last from 1 to 9 p.m., so you can swing by day or night depending on your energy level.

Wharf Around The World at The Wharf Miami

The Wharf is always a guaranteed hit when it comes to special programming, and this Memorial Day Weekend is no exception. Go globe-trotting with a “passport to the world,” which grants you access to eight bars inspired by the Caribbean, Asia, U.S., Italy, France, Ireland, Spain and Mexico and curated live entertainment from all participating cultures. Who needs that European summer anyways?