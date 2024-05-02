5 Must-Have Men's Jackets For Spring

    

5 Must-Have Men's Jackets For Spring

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | May 2, 2024 | Style & Beauty

Spring is here, but that doesn't mean we've totally left jacket weather.

Besides being helpful when the chill of night hits, jackets are a great way to add dimension and versatility to your look. If you're in the market for a new style, try one of our favorites below.

edit-coats-ysl.jpg

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello teddy twill jacket, ysl.com

edit-coats-dries.jpg

Dries Van Noten reversible printed shell bomber jacket, mrporter.com

edit-coats-dior.jpg

Dior men jacket, dior.com

edit-coats-gucci.jpg

Gucci pixel print nylon jacket, gucci.com

Moncler x Roc Nation, designed by Jay-Z Centaurus down bomber jacket

Moncler x Roc Nation, designed by Jay-Z Centaurus down bomber jacket, moncler.com

mr p full-grain leather varsity jacket

Mr P. full-grain leather varsity jacket, mrporter.com


