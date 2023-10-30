‘The Messi Experience’ Launches Its World Tour In Miami This Spring

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Culture Lifestyle Entertainment Community

Messi has taken over Miami and scored support from soccer fans nationwide. After just a few months of playing for Inter Miami CF, a Fort Lauderdale-based American professional soccer club, Leo Messi will be the face of an interactive multimedia experience in honor of his legendary presence in Miami. “The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True” is set to launch in April of 2024 at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami’s Coconut Grove, brought to life by Primo Entertainment and Moment Factory. The new attraction will take fans through interactive training and life experiences, ranging from the star's childhood to present day.

Born in Rosario Argentina, Messi has graced three clubs with his skill and fanbase, playing for Spain’s FC Barcelona, France’s PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and now, Miami’s Inter Miami CF. With nine different digital and physical installations spread across 20,000-square-feet, you can walk through the ups and downs of Messi’s life and see how he became soccer's indisputable GOAT through 360-degree projection mapping and 3D visuals.

“I am thrilled to be part of this project that allows fans to get closer to my journey on and off the field,” Messi said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for soccer. This experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions shaping my path.”

Have rising soccer stars in your family or a need to prove your hidden skills? Simply just fascinated by Messi for being among the best soccer players in the world? Either way, get tips and tricks from Messi himself as you play in digital and physical games to compare your skill levels to that of the World Cup winner. This might also be your one-time chance to snap a selfie alongside the legend, as the exhibit curates AI digital photo-ops and posed pictures using face-tracking technology.

Once you’ve walked a mile in his shoes (or at least through the 75-minute exhibition), stop by the store for merch to rep the Messi name. The experience will only be available for a limited time before the Messi mania makes its way to other cities, so be sure to reserve tickets now. Tickets are officially on sale and available for purchase at The Messi Experience.