The Met Gala 2024 is officially underway, and the stars are walking the red carpet. “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” is the name of the Met's latest exhibit, and Chris Hemsworth just showed up looking like an absolute Prince Charming. The theme for the looks is fittingly "Garden of Time."

The Thor star stunned in a head-to-toe cream Tom Ford suit with his wife Elsa Pataky on his arm. The actress was breathtaking in shimmering gold, strutting in a form-fitting gown, also from Tom Ford, and a gold floral crown fit for a fairy tale evening.

The night marked Hemsworth's first Met Gala appearance, although his wife Pataky has attended before. Hemsworth is an official co-chair of the Met these days, and he said it was "quite an honor" to walk the carpet.

"Being from Australia, a little coastal town, this is all very new to me," he said to Vogue in an on-carpet interview. "Thankful that I have a beautiful date with me too ... It’s quite a scene coming up those stairs ... It’s a wonderful group of people, great enthusiasm and its quite different coming to this event. Coming to a space where there’s a mixture of eclectic artists is really interesting and a new crowd for us.”

The sparkling couple said they were excited to hang out with Ed Sheeran and check out the new exhibit, and they certainly cut a romantic silhouette.