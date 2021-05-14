All You Need to Know About Mexico’s Upcoming Dream Parks, “VidantaWorld”

| May 14, 2021 | Sponsored Post

With its white-sand beaches and lush greenery, the Pacific Coast of Mexico has always been a dream destination for holidaymakers. The coast—specifically Vallarta—will soon be the home of VidantaWorld—a series of immersive entertainment parks.

Grupo Vidanta had previously announced plans to open a theme park in Vallarta, Mexico. But in the last few years, the size and scope of the project has grown as has the buzz around this large-scale entertainment destination. As of April 2021, it has been confirmed that VidantaWorld will offer three “dream parks”—which are Grupo Vidanta’s industry-disrupting answer to the typical theme park—along with brand-new hotel accommodations so that guests can stay inside the park and enjoy an immersive experience. It was recently announced that one of the dream parks would contain an entire realm dedicated to the international performance-arts phenomenon Cirque du Soleil. Not much is known yet, but the favorites of the Las Vegas entertainment scene are to launch a brand-new show in an amazing, cutting-edge custom theater as part of it. SkyDream Parks Gondola, an aerial gondola that transports guests from the neighboring Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort to all dream parks, has already been constructed and is now operating. SkyDream runs a loop of 4 miles and soars over 150 feet high. It promises to be more than just transportation and is likely to be an attraction in and of itself.

The exact launch date of VidantaWorld has yet to be announced, but it appears that the first phase will be opening soon. The tourism development company Grupo Vidanta was founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, who envisioned creating spectacular vacation and entertainment destinations that would bring the world to Mexico. The successful launch of several popular entertainment parks and attractions is said to be a step toward realizing this vision. Jungala Aqua Experience in Cancun has proved to be a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. As part of its philanthropic endeavors, Grupo Vidanta has founded The Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation, which provides support for the development and education of children of the Nayarit communities.

Each new detail released about VidantaWorld is gradually revealing its features, building more and more anticipation around its launch.