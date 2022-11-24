By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Style & Beauty Art

Miami Art Week 2022 is upon us as the Magic City transforms into the epicenter of the arts. From November 29 until December 4, art fairs, galleries, events, and installations overwhelm the area as thousands of artists and lovers of come together to relish in the finest and most daring works of the year. This year is expected to be especially exciting as we anticipate an entirely new arsenal of trends. While there will be tons of surprises to look forward to, prepare to witness these newfangled trends throughout 2022’s Miami Art Week.

Sports + Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNKNWN (@unknwn)

Miami Art Week 2022 is in the paint, taking on both meanings this year as sports and art are colliding like never before. The unlikely pair is reaching its peak during the Magic City’s most happening week as more and more installations, galleries, and programs highlight the games we love most. As the World Cup and Art Week overlap, athletic fanatics and lovers of the arts are, too. At the epicenter of design, Bleacher Report, in collaboration with the NBA, is bringing the Artist Merch Collection to the table through the creation of a pop-up art gallery and sports bar. The pop-up will feature art installations from Matt McCormick and an alluring program: Miami Heat Watch Party hosted by DJ Irie on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., World Cup Watch Party on Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m., and a Closing Brunch Bar on Dec 4. Nike is also getting in on the action as they present the 3rd annual UNKNWN Courtside Classic on Dec. 3 with a 3v3 friends and family tournament alongside performance and afterparty.

Fashion + Art

A match made in heaven, fashion and art continue to come together in gorgeous ways. With more and more artists and designers attempting to create contemporary, exciting works, the pair is expected to intersect heavily at a variety of artworks and events all across Miami Art Week. Local Miami artist, Lucy Glaser, is throwing her artistic hat in the ring through a collaboration with LPM. Specializing in playful, maximalist-styled, hand-painted clothing, Glaser has created custom, hand-painted uniforms for the LPM team with inspiration drawn from cartoon-style faces. The uniforms include aprons for the servers and bussers, ties for the bartenders, and white aprons and skull caps for the chefs. Art isn’t just meant for the wall anymore, catch a glimpse of the custom pieces as the LPM team serves, literally, throughout the week.

Technology + Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerobanquets RMX (@aerobanquets)

Technology has been integrated into almost every facet of our day-to-day lives, and we have seen its application in art continue to rise over the years. This 2022 Miami Art Week, the trend continues to be prevalent in events, galleries, and artworks throughout the city’s installations. Last year, NFT digital artwork overwhelmed many venues. This year, NFTs continue their presence in the art scene but expect to be paired with real-life physical artworks from artists. Miami’s Superblue and Meta Open Arts are celebrating Art Week with an announcement that the installation will be presenting Aerbanquets RMX by Mattie Casalengo as a special activation. Initially created in 2019, Aerobanquets RMX innovatively mixes reality art and culinary experience as the experience aims to engage all of your senses. The affair is taking residency in Miami from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Raising Awareness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina Condes (@lina_condes)

Art helps us understand the world around us, providing insights into each generation's unique struggles and encounters. As horrifying events continue to unfold in Ukraine, many artists, galleries, and works are showing their solidarity through their expressions. Raising awareness and funds, many installations across Miami are responding to the shocking events through many different modes. At Art Miami, Phil Shaw presents Solidarity – Cолідарність – a limited edition Ukrainian flag made from charity prints and books whose titles, when read together, form a meaningful message about the urgent situation. In another unique work by Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, he brings his depiction of a Ukrainian model with Ukrainian text over the image, donating a portion of the proceeds to the Ukrainian Women’s Fund. Ukrainian Lina Codes will present her newest work, The Thinker, placing the finishing touches on the piece in Kiev with war simultaneously happening around her. In addition, a non-profit art organization run by Ukrainian National Tatyana Okshteyn in collaboration with Black & White Project Space, will host a conceptual project by Ukrainian artists Sonia Atlantova and Olexander Klimenko, “Buy an Icon, Save a Life In Ukraine.” The installation will take over a space in the courtyard of the Aqua Hotel in support of Ukraine and its people.