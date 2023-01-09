Reset At The Miami Beach Edition With Its New Sustainability Initatives

By: Sophie Collongette By: Sophie Collongette | | Travel Local

THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION UNVEILS THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS OFFERINGS AND INNOVATIVE SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES.



The hotel is surrounded by lush greenery that complements the space PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Serving as the epitome of luxury in the heart of the beach, The Miami Beach EDITION’s 3.5-acre private enclave features an elegant design and wellness-centered offerings for the sophisticated traveler and locals alike. However, the leading hotel is taking it one step further with its new stay-plastic-free initiative.

Fresh yellowfin tuna tossed with salsa macha, avocado, cucumber and mint. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Striving to curb the use of unsustainable single-use plastic while seamlessly aligning it with the new definition of luxury, EDITION’s guests can expect a new industry standard.



Hotel bungalows at The Miami Beach EDITION PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Surrounded by modern design elements paired with 1950s glamour and top-notch luxury amenities, guests can also enjoy personalized service starting at the spa. Located on the bottom level of The Miami Beach EDITION, the beautifully designed spa blends timeless aesthetics with modern trends. Emphasizing relaxation, unique daybeds are surrounded by elegant Moroccan rugs and drapery combined with a signature scent, effortlessly putting all guests at ease. With endless massage, facial and body treatment services available, guests can enjoy tranquility and peace in a resort-style setting, with a soothing candle-lit relaxation lounge that could be a destination on its own.



Watermelon lemonade mocktail PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

The beautiful landscaped outdoor space at The Miami Beach EDITION is ideal for guests to soak up the Miami sun while enjoying many outdoor sporting activities. Offering guests the best of Miami living, this private paradise transports you to a 1950s-inspired Havana club. The all-encompassing resort offers two private pools, one with cozy loungers and lavish cabanas. Throughout their stay, guests can also enjoy the beach and pool area. The fully restored landmark’s outdoor pool grants you an opportunity to take in the magic of the beach.



The serene hotel suite at The Miami Beach EDITION boasts oceanfront views. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Of course, no stay at the EDITION is complete without dining at Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s curated MARKET at EDITION. Boasting an all-day variety of exquisite, healthy and fresh flavors, this spin on the classic Miami Beach coffee shop offers an array of wellness favorites for endless cravings. From a savory omelet to a refreshing pressed juice, guests can chat over mocktails like the green apple and sage Collins blended with Granny Smith apple, lemon and soda; or the apricot hibiscus Collins made from apricot preserves, vanilla hibiscus, lemon and club soda. Serving up a culinary adventure and luxury spa experience, the EDITION accounts for every want and need to create the ultimate paradise. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @miamibeachedition.





The hotel’s historic pool is located just steps away from the beach PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION